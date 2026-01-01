OctoXLabs CAASM Logo

OctoXLabs CAASM

Attack Surface
Commercial
OctoXLabs CAASM is a Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management platform that provides visibility into cybersecurity assets across server, client, cloud, and IoT devices. The platform operates using agentless technology and connects to existing security solutions through API integrations. The platform includes asset management capabilities for tracking cybersecurity inventory, application inventory for monitoring third-party software, and license management for tracking software license usage and renewal dates. It provides asset vulnerability management by aggregating data from multiple vulnerability data sources to identify security gaps across devices, including those without security agents installed. The platform features a user inventory module that consolidates user data from multiple products and enriches it with intelligence services. It includes an action center for automating tasks through integrations, and a risk map for identifying high-risk areas by subnet, location, or tag environments. OctoXLabs CAASM supports over 350 predefined integrations with existing security tools and platforms. The platform enables organizations to discover non-standard applications, track departmental software usage, and manage security across hybrid environments from a centralized interface.

OctoXLabs CAASM is CAASM platform for asset discovery, vulnerability mgmt, and inventory tracking developed by OctoXLabs. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with Application Security, Asset Discovery, Asset Inventory.

