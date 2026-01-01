OctoXLabs Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management Description

OctoXLabs Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management is a platform that provides visibility into cybersecurity assets across server, client, cloud, and IoT devices. The platform operates using agentless technology and connects to existing security solutions through API integrations. The platform includes asset management capabilities for tracking cybersecurity inventory, application inventory for monitoring third-party software, and license management for tracking software license usage and renewal dates. It provides asset vulnerability management by aggregating data from multiple vulnerability data sources to identify security issues across devices, including those without security agents installed. The platform features a user inventory module that consolidates user data from multiple products and can enrich user information through intelligence service integrations. It includes an action center that automates tasks through integrations with existing security tools. A risk map feature visualizes risk levels across different subnets, locations, and tagged environments. The platform supports over 350 predefined integrations with existing security and IT management solutions. It enables organizations to identify non-standard applications, track software by department, and manage third-party application inventory from a centralized interface.