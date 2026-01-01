OctoXLabs Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management
CAASM platform for asset discovery, vulnerability mgmt, and inventory tracking
OctoXLabs Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management
CAASM platform for asset discovery, vulnerability mgmt, and inventory tracking
OctoXLabs Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management Description
OctoXLabs Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management is a platform that provides visibility into cybersecurity assets across server, client, cloud, and IoT devices. The platform operates using agentless technology and connects to existing security solutions through API integrations. The platform includes asset management capabilities for tracking cybersecurity inventory, application inventory for monitoring third-party software, and license management for tracking software license usage and renewal dates. It provides asset vulnerability management by aggregating data from multiple vulnerability data sources to identify security issues across devices, including those without security agents installed. The platform features a user inventory module that consolidates user data from multiple products and can enrich user information through intelligence service integrations. It includes an action center that automates tasks through integrations with existing security tools. A risk map feature visualizes risk levels across different subnets, locations, and tagged environments. The platform supports over 350 predefined integrations with existing security and IT management solutions. It enables organizations to identify non-standard applications, track software by department, and manage third-party application inventory from a centralized interface.
OctoXLabs Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management FAQ
Common questions about OctoXLabs Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
OctoXLabs Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management is CAASM platform for asset discovery, vulnerability mgmt, and inventory tracking developed by OctoXLabs. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with Asset Discovery, Asset Inventory, Attack Surface Mapping.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership