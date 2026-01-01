Opscompass IT Asset Inventory Logo

Opscompass IT Asset Inventory

IT asset inventory tool for multi-cloud and on-premises environments

Opscompass IT Asset Inventory Description

Opscompass IT Asset Inventory is a platform designed to provide visibility and management of IT assets across multi-cloud and on-premises environments. The tool automatically discovers and inventories assets in real-time to maintain an accurate view of organizational resources. The platform provides comprehensive metadata for each asset, including configuration details, relationships between assets, and supports automated custom tagging to enrich asset information. It tracks changes to assets in real-time, enabling organizations to maintain current inventory records that reflect the actual environment state. The solution offers customizable asset views that can be tailored to specific roles, along with advanced filtering and search capabilities to locate specific assets or asset groups. Users can visualize complex relationships between assets to understand dependencies and optimize configurations through enhanced asset relationship mapping. Opscompass generates exportable inventory reports for audits, compliance checks, and internal reviews. The platform supports scheduled inventory exports that can be automated at regular intervals to maintain up-to-date documentation. The tool addresses challenges related to asset sprawl, misconfiguration risks, and operational mistakes that can occur without proper asset visibility.

Opscompass IT Asset Inventory FAQ

Common questions about Opscompass IT Asset Inventory including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Opscompass IT Asset Inventory is IT asset inventory tool for multi-cloud and on-premises environments developed by Opscompass. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with Asset Discovery, Asset Inventory, Automation.

