Eclypsium Supply Chain Security Description

Eclypsium Supply Chain Security is a platform that provides visibility and protection for IT infrastructure components at the hardware, firmware, and software levels. The platform scans devices from major IT vendors and equipment manufacturers to establish trust in enterprise technology assets. The platform delivers component-level inventory management, enabling organizations to track all hardware and firmware components across their IT infrastructure. It performs continuous vulnerability scanning of firmware and hardware components, identifying security weaknesses and insecure configurations that require remediation. The solution detects low-level threats that evade traditional endpoint detection and response tools, including rootkits, bootkits, implants, and backdoors that operate at the firmware level. It monitors devices throughout their entire lifecycle, from acquisition through production deployment. The platform supports compliance requirements for firmware integrity and cybersecurity supply chain risk management (C-SCRM). It provides searchable inventory data that accelerates incident response during supply chain security events. Organizations can integrate component-level inventory, vulnerability, and threat data into existing SIEM, ITSM, and other security systems. The platform covers endpoints, servers, network devices, and other IT infrastructure from vendors including HP, Dell, Lenovo, Cisco, Juniper, Palo Alto Networks, and others.