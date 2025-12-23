Eclypsium Supply Chain Security Logo

Eclypsium Supply Chain Security

Supply chain security platform for IT infrastructure hardware and firmware

Attack Surface
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Eclypsium Supply Chain Security Description

Eclypsium Supply Chain Security is a platform that provides visibility and protection for IT infrastructure components at the hardware, firmware, and software levels. The platform scans devices from major IT vendors and equipment manufacturers to establish trust in enterprise technology assets. The platform delivers component-level inventory management, enabling organizations to track all hardware and firmware components across their IT infrastructure. It performs continuous vulnerability scanning of firmware and hardware components, identifying security weaknesses and insecure configurations that require remediation. The solution detects low-level threats that evade traditional endpoint detection and response tools, including rootkits, bootkits, implants, and backdoors that operate at the firmware level. It monitors devices throughout their entire lifecycle, from acquisition through production deployment. The platform supports compliance requirements for firmware integrity and cybersecurity supply chain risk management (C-SCRM). It provides searchable inventory data that accelerates incident response during supply chain security events. Organizations can integrate component-level inventory, vulnerability, and threat data into existing SIEM, ITSM, and other security systems. The platform covers endpoints, servers, network devices, and other IT infrastructure from vendors including HP, Dell, Lenovo, Cisco, Juniper, Palo Alto Networks, and others.

Eclypsium Supply Chain Security FAQ

Common questions about Eclypsium Supply Chain Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Eclypsium Supply Chain Security is Supply chain security platform for IT infrastructure hardware and firmware developed by Eclypsium, Inc.. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with Asset Discovery, Asset Inventory, Compliance.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
493
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
453
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
191
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
167
Guides
Comprehensive cybersecurity guides, best practices documentation, and implementation tutorials for security professionals.
100
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →