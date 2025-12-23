Eclypsium Supply Chain Security
Supply chain security platform for IT infrastructure hardware and firmware
Eclypsium Supply Chain Security
Supply chain security platform for IT infrastructure hardware and firmware
Eclypsium Supply Chain Security Description
Eclypsium Supply Chain Security is a platform that provides visibility and protection for IT infrastructure components at the hardware, firmware, and software levels. The platform scans devices from major IT vendors and equipment manufacturers to establish trust in enterprise technology assets. The platform delivers component-level inventory management, enabling organizations to track all hardware and firmware components across their IT infrastructure. It performs continuous vulnerability scanning of firmware and hardware components, identifying security weaknesses and insecure configurations that require remediation. The solution detects low-level threats that evade traditional endpoint detection and response tools, including rootkits, bootkits, implants, and backdoors that operate at the firmware level. It monitors devices throughout their entire lifecycle, from acquisition through production deployment. The platform supports compliance requirements for firmware integrity and cybersecurity supply chain risk management (C-SCRM). It provides searchable inventory data that accelerates incident response during supply chain security events. Organizations can integrate component-level inventory, vulnerability, and threat data into existing SIEM, ITSM, and other security systems. The platform covers endpoints, servers, network devices, and other IT infrastructure from vendors including HP, Dell, Lenovo, Cisco, Juniper, Palo Alto Networks, and others.
Eclypsium Supply Chain Security FAQ
Common questions about Eclypsium Supply Chain Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Eclypsium Supply Chain Security is Supply chain security platform for IT infrastructure hardware and firmware developed by Eclypsium, Inc.. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with Asset Discovery, Asset Inventory, Compliance.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership