NetSPI Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM)
NetSPI Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM)
NetSPI Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM) Description
NetSPI Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM) is a solution that provides visibility into internal and cloud assets within an organization's environment. The platform creates a dynamic, continuously updated map of assets and their relationships to identify potential risks. The solution operates as an agentless system that performs automated asset discovery across internal, cloud, and SaaS environments. It collects and correlates data to identify vulnerabilities, exposures, and security control gaps. The platform maps security control coverage across discovered assets to identify where protection may be lacking. CAASM contextualizes assets by understanding their relationships to existing security controls, enabling identification of asset exposures and data inconsistencies. The system provides risk-based remediation guidance focused on asset and compliance risk. The platform supports IT compliance, governance, and audit reporting by creating a comprehensive picture of organizational risk. It enables continuous identification of security control gaps and vulnerabilities across the environment. NetSPI CAASM is designed to work alongside External Attack Surface Management (EASM) solutions to provide visibility across data, users, and devices. The solution supports Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) programs by providing real-time visibility into the attack surface.
