JupiterOne Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management Description
JupiterOne is a cyber asset attack surface management platform that consolidates asset data from across IT and security environments. The platform provides visibility into cyber assets and their relationships to identify security gaps and accelerate risk response. The platform offers three primary capabilities: Asset Management for discovering and tracking cyber assets, Exposure Management for identifying security vulnerabilities and misconfigurations, and Continuous Control Monitoring for ongoing compliance and security posture assessment. JupiterOne aggregates data from multiple sources to create a unified view of an organization's attack surface. The platform enables security and IT teams to query asset relationships, understand dependencies, and identify potential security exposures across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments. The solution is designed to help organizations maintain an accurate inventory of their cyber assets, understand how assets are connected, and prioritize remediation efforts based on risk. It supports security operations, compliance management, and risk assessment workflows through its centralized asset intelligence capabilities.
JupiterOne Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management is Platform for cyber asset attack surface mgmt with asset visibility & control developed by JupiterOne. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with Asset Discovery, Asset Inventory, Attack Surface Mapping.
