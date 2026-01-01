JupiterOne Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management Logo

JupiterOne Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management

Platform for cyber asset attack surface mgmt with asset visibility & control

Attack Surface
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

JupiterOne Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management Description

JupiterOne is a cyber asset attack surface management platform that consolidates asset data from across IT and security environments. The platform provides visibility into cyber assets and their relationships to identify security gaps and accelerate risk response. The platform offers three primary capabilities: Asset Management for discovering and tracking cyber assets, Exposure Management for identifying security vulnerabilities and misconfigurations, and Continuous Control Monitoring for ongoing compliance and security posture assessment. JupiterOne aggregates data from multiple sources to create a unified view of an organization's attack surface. The platform enables security and IT teams to query asset relationships, understand dependencies, and identify potential security exposures across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments. The solution is designed to help organizations maintain an accurate inventory of their cyber assets, understand how assets are connected, and prioritize remediation efforts based on risk. It supports security operations, compliance management, and risk assessment workflows through its centralized asset intelligence capabilities.

JupiterOne Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management FAQ

Common questions about JupiterOne Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

JupiterOne Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management is Platform for cyber asset attack surface mgmt with asset visibility & control developed by JupiterOne. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with Asset Discovery, Asset Inventory, Attack Surface Mapping.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →