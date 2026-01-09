Axonius Asset Management
Unified asset mgmt platform for devices, identities, apps & infrastructure
Axonius Asset Management
Unified asset mgmt platform for devices, identities, apps & infrastructure
Founder & Fractional CISO
Axonius Asset Management Description
Axonius Asset Management is a cybersecurity platform that provides unified visibility and management across an organization's technology footprint. The platform aggregates asset data from multiple sources to create a comprehensive inventory covering devices, identities, applications, and infrastructure. The system maintains asset data that is designed to be complete, accurate, and continuously updated. It correlates information from existing security and IT tools to provide a centralized view of all assets within an environment. The platform includes capabilities for prioritizing security issues and mitigation efforts based on asset context and risk factors. It enables organizations to verify that security controls and policies are consistently applied and maintained across their environment. Axonius functions as both a security and IT operations tool, supporting use cases such as deployment management, troubleshooting, and security program implementation. The platform addresses asset visibility challenges in dynamic environments where assets frequently change. The system is used by security and IT teams to improve asset management practices, enhance security posture, and maintain continuous coverage of their technology infrastructure. It serves as a foundational component for various security programs and operational workflows.
