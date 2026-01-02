Ivanti Neurons for Discovery Description

Ivanti Neurons for Discovery is an IT asset discovery and inventory management solution that provides real-time visibility into devices connecting to enterprise networks. The tool uses active and passive scanning methods along with third-party connectors to identify users, endpoints, and installed software across the network infrastructure. The solution aggregates and normalizes hardware and software inventory data, automatically feeding configuration management databases (CMDB) and asset management databases. It provides software usage information and tracks when devices connect to the network. The platform includes service mapping capabilities to identify dependencies between IT assets. The tool reconciles data from multiple sources to create a unified asset inventory. It aggregates installed software information with purchase data to provide insights into software licenses, subscriptions, and spending. The solution generates dashboards and reports for analyzing asset data, identifying critical assets, and detecting potential risks to service availability. Ivanti Neurons for Discovery aims to reduce the time required for asset data aggregation from weeks to minutes. The platform helps IT teams identify security vulnerabilities, optimize asset investments, and maintain visibility across their IT infrastructure without manual tracking through spreadsheets.