Ivanti Neurons for Discovery
IT asset discovery tool providing real-time visibility of network devices
Ivanti Neurons for Discovery
IT asset discovery tool providing real-time visibility of network devices
Ivanti Neurons for Discovery Description
Ivanti Neurons for Discovery is an IT asset discovery and inventory management solution that provides real-time visibility into devices connecting to enterprise networks. The tool uses active and passive scanning methods along with third-party connectors to identify users, endpoints, and installed software across the network infrastructure. The solution aggregates and normalizes hardware and software inventory data, automatically feeding configuration management databases (CMDB) and asset management databases. It provides software usage information and tracks when devices connect to the network. The platform includes service mapping capabilities to identify dependencies between IT assets. The tool reconciles data from multiple sources to create a unified asset inventory. It aggregates installed software information with purchase data to provide insights into software licenses, subscriptions, and spending. The solution generates dashboards and reports for analyzing asset data, identifying critical assets, and detecting potential risks to service availability. Ivanti Neurons for Discovery aims to reduce the time required for asset data aggregation from weeks to minutes. The platform helps IT teams identify security vulnerabilities, optimize asset investments, and maintain visibility across their IT infrastructure without manual tracking through spreadsheets.
Ivanti Neurons for Discovery FAQ
Common questions about Ivanti Neurons for Discovery including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Ivanti Neurons for Discovery is IT asset discovery tool providing real-time visibility of network devices developed by Ivanti. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with Asset Discovery, Asset Inventory, Network Discovery.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership