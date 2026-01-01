Infoblox Universal Asset Insights Description

Infoblox Universal Asset Insights is an asset discovery and analysis platform designed for hybrid and multi-cloud environments. The product automates the discovery of assets across public clouds, on-premises networks, IoT/OT devices, and third-party applications. The platform provides a centralized asset inventory that aggregates information from multiple sources including DNS, DHCP, and IPAM data. It maintains detailed contextual information about discovered assets, including device attributes, network location, state, and relationships among assets. Universal Asset Insights categorizes assets into different types: zombie assets (unused or forgotten resources), unregistered assets, registered assets, newly added assets, and non-compliant assets. The platform identifies resource utilization patterns and provides visibility into assets that are not being actively used. The product integrates DNS and DHCP data with IP address management to provide network visibility. It operates across hybrid environments, supporting both on-premises infrastructure and multiple cloud platforms. The platform aims to enable collaboration across NetOps, CloudOps, and SecOps teams through a unified view of infrastructure assets. Universal Asset Insights provides automated analysis capabilities to identify issues such as IP address conflicts, unused resources, and compliance gaps across the network infrastructure.