Infoblox Universal Asset Insights
Automates asset discovery & analysis across hybrid/multi-cloud environments
Infoblox Universal Asset Insights
Automates asset discovery & analysis across hybrid/multi-cloud environments
Infoblox Universal Asset Insights Description
Infoblox Universal Asset Insights is an asset discovery and analysis platform designed for hybrid and multi-cloud environments. The product automates the discovery of assets across public clouds, on-premises networks, IoT/OT devices, and third-party applications. The platform provides a centralized asset inventory that aggregates information from multiple sources including DNS, DHCP, and IPAM data. It maintains detailed contextual information about discovered assets, including device attributes, network location, state, and relationships among assets. Universal Asset Insights categorizes assets into different types: zombie assets (unused or forgotten resources), unregistered assets, registered assets, newly added assets, and non-compliant assets. The platform identifies resource utilization patterns and provides visibility into assets that are not being actively used. The product integrates DNS and DHCP data with IP address management to provide network visibility. It operates across hybrid environments, supporting both on-premises infrastructure and multiple cloud platforms. The platform aims to enable collaboration across NetOps, CloudOps, and SecOps teams through a unified view of infrastructure assets. Universal Asset Insights provides automated analysis capabilities to identify issues such as IP address conflicts, unused resources, and compliance gaps across the network infrastructure.
Infoblox Universal Asset Insights FAQ
Common questions about Infoblox Universal Asset Insights including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Infoblox Universal Asset Insights is Automates asset discovery & analysis across hybrid/multi-cloud environments developed by Infoblox. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with Asset Discovery, Asset Inventory, Cloud Security.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership