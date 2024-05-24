Forescout Cyber Asset Inventory Description

Forescout Cyber Asset Inventory provides continuous automated discovery, classification, and assessment of IP-connected devices across IT, IoT, OT, and IoMT environments. The platform uses over 30 active and passive assessment techniques including traffic monitoring, scanning, and third-party integrations to identify managed and unmanaged assets. The solution classifies assets based on 150+ attributes including device type, manufacturer, operating system configuration, installed applications, patch state, network location, logged-in users, vulnerabilities, criticality, and communication patterns. This data is collected and maintained in real-time to provide a normalized view of all connected assets. The platform maintains a 90-day historical timeline of asset data for compliance verification, incident investigation, and risk analysis. Asset intelligence can be synchronized with configuration management databases (CMDB) such as ServiceNow to provide contextual information as devices join and leave the network. The system supports multiple deployment options including on-premises installations, virtual machines, Docker-based containerized deployments, air-gapped systems, hybrid configurations, and fully cloud-based operations. Sensors can be deployed as standalone appliances, installed directly on network infrastructure, or configured as active sensors to query network devices.