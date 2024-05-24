ConnectSecure Device, App & Network Discovery Logo

ConnectSecure Device, App & Network Discovery

by ConnectSecure

Network discovery platform for MSPs to identify devices, apps & networks

Attack Surface Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Network DiscoveryPii
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ConnectSecure Device, App & Network Discovery Description

ConnectSecure Device, Application and Network Discovery is a cybersecurity scanning platform designed for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to map and catalog client IT ecosystems. The platform systematically identifies and inventories all devices, networks, and applications within client environments to provide complete visibility. The solution uses network discovery probe technology to identify IP-based assets on client networks. It integrates with Active Directory and Entra ID to maintain real-time records of network users and computers. The platform performs network scans to identify potential threats and provides actionable insights. The discovery capabilities include both network-based and agent-based scanning with device fingerprinting for accurate asset identification and categorization. The platform compiles detailed inventories of applications, extensions, ports, services, interfaces, and vulnerabilities across the IT landscape. ConnectSecure enables MSPs to identify security gaps and vulnerabilities, support compliance management, and provide proactive IT solutions. The platform offers comprehensive details of client IT setups to facilitate rapid response to security incidents and technical challenges. It helps optimize resource deployment and reduce costs by identifying redundant or unnecessary technologies.

ConnectSecure Device, App & Network Discovery FAQ

Common questions about ConnectSecure Device, App & Network Discovery including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

ConnectSecure Device, App & Network Discovery is Network discovery platform for MSPs to identify devices, apps & networks developed by ConnectSecure. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with Network Discovery, PII.

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