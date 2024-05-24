CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More
FireMon Cyber Asset Management Logo

FireMon Cyber Asset Management

by FireMon

Asset discovery and visibility platform for hybrid and multi-cloud networks

Attack Surface Commercial
Hybrid|Mid-Market, Enterprise
Network Visibility
Visit website
Compare
Compare
0
Explore Attack Surface24 AlternativesCompareStacksMarket MapExplore All Tools
APIBuild market maps, track competitors, monitor vendorsRequest API Access

FireMon Cyber Asset Management Description

FireMon Cyber Asset Management provides asset discovery and visibility across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. The platform identifies devices, connections, routes, and appliances through real-time Layer 2 and Layer 3 device detection across on-premises networks and cloud environments. The solution performs comprehensive endpoint identification including cloud, virtual, physical, SDN, endpoints, operational technology (OT), and internet of things (IoT) devices. It offers logical and physical device location mapping with graphical representation of all devices and connections within and external to the network. The platform includes network connectivity monitoring and analysis capabilities to identify ingress and egress points, including rogue and unauthorized internet connectivity. It supports active, passive, and targeted discovery methods with real-time anomaly detection. FireMon provides leak path detection to identify policy and segmentation violations. The system offers network connectivity vulnerability testing and can supplement incident response with data enrichment for SOAR automation. Custom notifications, thresholds, prioritization, and integrations including SIEM CEF logging are supported.

FireMon Cyber Asset Management FAQ

Common questions about FireMon Cyber Asset Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

FireMon Cyber Asset Management is Asset discovery and visibility platform for hybrid and multi-cloud networks developed by FireMon. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with Network Visibility.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation
Application Security
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools
Threat Management
Wiz Cloud Logo
Wiz Cloud
Cloud Security
Get Featured

ALTERNATIVES

Sola Security Logo
Sola Security

AI-powered platform for creating and deploying custom security solutions

0
Infoblox Universal Asset Insights Logo
Infoblox Universal Asset Insights

Automates asset discovery & analysis across hybrid/multi-cloud environments

0
Axonius Unified Device Observability Logo
Axonius Unified Device Observability

Asset visibility & risk mgmt platform for healthcare medical & IT devices

0
UncommonX Asset Discovery and Management Logo
UncommonX Asset Discovery and Management

Agentless asset discovery and management platform for network visibility

0
Guardian Exposure Map Logo
Guardian Exposure Map

Free tool for network asset discovery, topology mapping, and risk visualization

0

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow
Vulnerability Management
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence
Threat Management
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds
Threat Management
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo
Fabric Platform by BlackStork
Security Operations
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
521
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
406
Managed Detection and Response
Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services that provide 24/7 threat monitoring, detection, and response capabilities managed by security experts.
297
Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On
Multi-factor authentication (MFA) and single sign-on (SSO) solutions for secure user authentication and access control.
290
Identity Governance and Administration
Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) platforms for identity lifecycle management, access governance, role management, and compliance reporting.
282
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox