FireMon Cyber Asset Management provides asset discovery and visibility across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. The platform identifies devices, connections, routes, and appliances through real-time Layer 2 and Layer 3 device detection across on-premises networks and cloud environments. The solution performs comprehensive endpoint identification including cloud, virtual, physical, SDN, endpoints, operational technology (OT), and internet of things (IoT) devices. It offers logical and physical device location mapping with graphical representation of all devices and connections within and external to the network. The platform includes network connectivity monitoring and analysis capabilities to identify ingress and egress points, including rogue and unauthorized internet connectivity. It supports active, passive, and targeted discovery methods with real-time anomaly detection. FireMon provides leak path detection to identify policy and segmentation violations. The system offers network connectivity vulnerability testing and can supplement incident response with data enrichment for SOAR automation. Custom notifications, thresholds, prioritization, and integrations including SIEM CEF logging are supported.
