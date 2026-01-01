Cytrusst Cyber Attack Surface Management Description

Cytrusst Cyber Attack Surface Management is a platform designed to provide visibility and protection across an organization's external attack surface. The solution monitors multiple threat vectors including dark web sources, surface web, and brand impersonation attempts. The platform includes dark web monitoring capabilities that search locations where information is traded and sold, looking for organizational details, emails, passwords, and personal data. Brand monitoring functionality tracks how brands are being used online, including impersonated profiles across email, social media, domains, app marketplaces, and the surface, deep, and dark web. The solution provides threat intelligence feeds to support data-driven security decisions and includes vulnerability scanning for websites and web applications to identify code flaws, bugs, system misconfigurations, and other weaknesses. Digital footprint discovery automatically identifies websites and web applications that may belong to an organization. Additional capabilities include SSL certificate monitoring to identify missing or expired certificates, lookalike domain detection to find visually similar domains attempting to imitate legitimate ones, mobile application security scanning for device vulnerabilities, and email security protection against phishing and email-borne threats. The platform includes incident reporting functionality to capture details of new vulnerabilities or data leakage events across monitored channels.