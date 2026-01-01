Cytrusst Cyber Attack Surface Management
Attack surface management platform with dark web & brand monitoring capabilities
Cytrusst Cyber Attack Surface Management
Attack surface management platform with dark web & brand monitoring capabilities
Cytrusst Cyber Attack Surface Management Description
Cytrusst Cyber Attack Surface Management is a platform designed to provide visibility and protection across an organization's external attack surface. The solution monitors multiple threat vectors including dark web sources, surface web, and brand impersonation attempts. The platform includes dark web monitoring capabilities that search locations where information is traded and sold, looking for organizational details, emails, passwords, and personal data. Brand monitoring functionality tracks how brands are being used online, including impersonated profiles across email, social media, domains, app marketplaces, and the surface, deep, and dark web. The solution provides threat intelligence feeds to support data-driven security decisions and includes vulnerability scanning for websites and web applications to identify code flaws, bugs, system misconfigurations, and other weaknesses. Digital footprint discovery automatically identifies websites and web applications that may belong to an organization. Additional capabilities include SSL certificate monitoring to identify missing or expired certificates, lookalike domain detection to find visually similar domains attempting to imitate legitimate ones, mobile application security scanning for device vulnerabilities, and email security protection against phishing and email-borne threats. The platform includes incident reporting functionality to capture details of new vulnerabilities or data leakage events across monitored channels.
Cytrusst Cyber Attack Surface Management FAQ
Common questions about Cytrusst Cyber Attack Surface Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Cytrusst Cyber Attack Surface Management is Attack surface management platform with dark web & brand monitoring capabilities developed by Cytrusst. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with Attack Surface Mapping, Brand Protection, Dark Web Monitoring.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership