Axonius Cyber Asset Management Description

Axonius Cyber Asset Management is a Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM) platform that provides visibility and control over technology assets across an organization's infrastructure. The platform aggregates asset data from multiple sources and performs normalization, deduplication, and enrichment to create a unified view of the technology footprint. The system maintains a unified asset data model that enables search and discovery capabilities for identifying configuration drift, coverage gaps, weak controls, and non-compliant states. It provides visualization of asset relationships to understand the complete attack surface rather than isolated components. The platform supports bi-directional automations to optimize technology assets for compliance, cost management, and security posture. It addresses various asset types including devices, users, cloud resources, and SaaS applications. Axonius integrates with existing security and IT management tools to collect and correlate asset information. The platform is designed to replace manual spreadsheet-based asset tracking with continuous automated asset intelligence.