Top picks: Unbound Governance Layer, CrowdStrike Secure AI, Operant AI MCP — plus 45 more compared.AI Security
Evaluating QuilrAI alternatives comes down to matching AI Security capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
QuilrAI is a commercial Agentic AI Security tool developed by QuilrAI. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Unbound Governance Layer, CrowdStrike Secure AI, Operant AI MCP, AvePoint AgentPulse, and Rubrik Rubrik Agent Cloud. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to QuilrAI, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Governance layer for monitoring and controlling AI coding agents within policy rules
AI security solution protecting models, agents, data, and prompts
Runtime protection platform for AI, APIs, MCP, and cloud workloads
AI agent governance and security platform for visibility and control
Platform for monitoring, governing, and remediating AI agent actions
Runtime security gateway for multi-agent AI systems with policy enforcement
API-first security platform protecting AI agents and AI-enabled APIs
Real-time detection & response for agentic and generative AI applications
Governance layer for monitoring and controlling AI coding agents within policy rules
AI security solution protecting models, agents, data, and prompts
Runtime protection platform for AI, APIs, MCP, and cloud workloads
AI agent governance and security platform for visibility and control
Platform for monitoring, governing, and remediating AI agent actions
Runtime security gateway for multi-agent AI systems with policy enforcement
API-first security platform protecting AI agents and AI-enabled APIs
Real-time detection & response for agentic and generative AI applications
Runtime security layer for AI agents, RAG, and MCP with real-time controls
Secures AI agents, MCP servers, and non-human identities with discovery & ITDR
Security platform for AI coding assistants and development agents
AI agent security platform for Web3 with audits and breach prevention
Security platform for Agentic AI with discovery, policy control & detection
AI Detection and Response platform for securing AI agents and applications
AI-native security platform for agentic frameworks and LLM applications
Real-time guardrails for AI agents, models, and apps with multimodal protection
Confidential AI platform for deploying AI agents on sensitive data securely
Enterprise gateway for managing AI agent access to enterprise data via MCP
AI security platform enforcing access control & governance for AI apps/agents.
AI agent governance platform securing MCP traffic, prompts, and data access.
Runtime security governance for AI agents operating over MCP environments.
Secures AI-assisted dev environments from prompt injection, DLP, & shadow AI.
Secures MCP sessions in AI dev environments via proxy, discovery, and policy enforcement.
AI control plane for enterprise AI agent security, governance, and observability.
Zero-trust security & governance platform for autonomous agentic AI systems.
Runtime control plane that mediates & governs AI agent actions before execution.
Governed runtime securing AI agent API calls with credential injection & PII redaction.
AI agent firewall that blocks unauthorized agents via credential vaulting.
Agentic control plane for governing human & AI agent identity, policy, and access.
Zero Trust control plane for human and agentic AI identity enforcement.
Unified visibility platform monitoring human & AI agent activity for audit & compliance.
Issues cryptographic identities & enforces runtime policies for AI agents.
Endpoint & browser enforcement layer blocking dangerous AI agent actions pre-execution.
Identity-native platform that discovers, brokers, governs, and audits AI agents.
AI security platform for red teaming AI agents, GenAI apps, and ML models
Agentic AI security platform with continuous scan, analyze, remediate & evaluate loop.
AI-focused detection and response platform for AI models, agents, data, and prompts
Agentic AI platform for building, deploying & governing AI agent workforce
AI agent security platform for discovery, risk assessment, and access control
Secures homegrown AI and GenAI applications against prompt injection and abuse
Enterprise security gateway for Model Context Protocol (MCP) ecosystems
AI agent security platform providing visibility, risk mgmt & governance
Platform for securing AI models and autonomous agents across their lifecycle
Open-source control plane for MCP tool traffic with inline policy enforcement
Agent-based security solution for MCP chains and AI agent tool usage
AI infrastructure security platform for discovering, securing, and governing AI agents
Security platform for monitoring and controlling AI agent activity
Security skill suite for OpenClaw AI agents with hardening capabilities
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to QuilrAI.
The most popular alternatives to QuilrAI include Unbound Governance Layer, CrowdStrike Secure AI, Operant AI MCP, AvePoint AgentPulse, and Rubrik Rubrik Agent Cloud. These Agentic AI Security tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to QuilrAI listed on CybersecTools, all within the Agentic AI Security category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
QuilrAI is a commercial Agentic AI Security tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
QuilrAI is a Agentic AI Security tool within the broader AI Security category. It is used by security professionals for agentic ai security capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.