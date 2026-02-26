QuilrAI Description

Quilr QuilrAI is an AI security platform designed to provide end-to-end visibility and control over AI agents and large language model (LLM) interactions within enterprise environments. The platform addresses a gap in existing security controls (identity, EDR, DLP, network) by monitoring the full chain of an AI agent's actions — from authentication and intent through every tool call, data access, and final output — rather than isolated fragments. Core architecture: - Each AI agent is assigned a dedicated "Guardian" security agent that monitors and enforces policy throughout the agent's lifecycle. - The platform operates as a gateway between enterprise applications and AI models, sitting inline in the request path. Key operational stages: - Discover: Automatically inventories all AI agents, model connections, MCP servers, and copilots across endpoints and cloud, including unsanctioned deployments. - Understand: The Guardian reads each agent's purpose, maps data it touches, and builds context before generating rules, targeting less than 1% false positives. - Guard: Enforces least-privilege permissions on each tool call made by an agent. - Red Team: A dedicated Red Team Agent continuously tests each Guardian against prompt injection, privilege escalation, and data exfiltration attempts, 24/7. - Protect: Violations are blocked mid-chain at runtime before requests reach data, with enforcement latency under 50ms. - Coach: Instead of silent blocking, Guardians explain decisions and guide users and agents toward compliant behavior. For engineers, QuilrAI functions as an OpenAI-compatible API gateway requiring only a base URL change. It supports 200+ models across 7 providers and 500+ MCP servers. Features include per-request identity binding, inline prompt injection defense, PII redaction, scope enforcement, cost routing, automatic failover, and token compression.