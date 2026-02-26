QuilrAI is an autonomous decision engine that protects every agentic and human interaction
QuilrAI is an autonomous decision engine that protects every agentic and human interaction
Quilr QuilrAI is an AI security platform designed to provide end-to-end visibility and control over AI agents and large language model (LLM) interactions within enterprise environments. The platform addresses a gap in existing security controls (identity, EDR, DLP, network) by monitoring the full chain of an AI agent's actions — from authentication and intent through every tool call, data access, and final output — rather than isolated fragments. Core architecture: - Each AI agent is assigned a dedicated "Guardian" security agent that monitors and enforces policy throughout the agent's lifecycle. - The platform operates as a gateway between enterprise applications and AI models, sitting inline in the request path. Key operational stages: - Discover: Automatically inventories all AI agents, model connections, MCP servers, and copilots across endpoints and cloud, including unsanctioned deployments. - Understand: The Guardian reads each agent's purpose, maps data it touches, and builds context before generating rules, targeting less than 1% false positives. - Guard: Enforces least-privilege permissions on each tool call made by an agent. - Red Team: A dedicated Red Team Agent continuously tests each Guardian against prompt injection, privilege escalation, and data exfiltration attempts, 24/7. - Protect: Violations are blocked mid-chain at runtime before requests reach data, with enforcement latency under 50ms. - Coach: Instead of silent blocking, Guardians explain decisions and guide users and agents toward compliant behavior. For engineers, QuilrAI functions as an OpenAI-compatible API gateway requiring only a base URL change. It supports 200+ models across 7 providers and 500+ MCP servers. Features include per-request identity binding, inline prompt injection defense, PII redaction, scope enforcement, cost routing, automatic failover, and token compression.
Common questions about QuilrAI including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
QuilrAI is QuilrAI is an autonomous decision engine that protects every agentic and human interaction, developed by QuilrAI. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams protect their infrastructure.
QuilrAI offers the following core capabilities:
QuilrAI integrates natively with OpenAI, Claude Code, Cursor, GitHub Copilot, Ollama. Integration support lets security teams connect QuilrAI to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
QuilrAI is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize ai security. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
QuilrAI is a commercial AI Security solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.quilr.ai/ or contact QuilrAI directly.
Popular alternatives to QuilrAI include:
Compare all QuilrAI alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/quilrai
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