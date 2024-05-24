JupiterOne Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management Logo

Top Alternatives to JupiterOne Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management

Attack Surface

Platform for cyber asset attack surface mgmt with asset visibility & control

59 Alternatives to JupiterOne Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management

Axonius Asset Management Logo
Axonius Asset Management

Unified asset mgmt platform for devices, identities, apps & infrastructure

Attack Surface
Eclypsium Supply Chain Security Logo
Eclypsium Supply Chain Security

Supply chain security platform for IT infrastructure hardware and firmware

Attack Surface
OctoXLabs Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management Logo
OctoXLabs Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management

CAASM platform for asset discovery, vulnerability mgmt, and inventory tracking

Attack Surface
Rapid7 Surface Command Logo
Rapid7 Surface Command

Attack surface management platform providing continuous asset discovery and monitoring

Attack Surface
Infoblox Universal Asset Insights Logo
Infoblox Universal Asset Insights

Automates asset discovery & analysis across hybrid/multi-cloud environments

Attack Surface
Cytrusst Cyber Attack Surface Management Logo
Cytrusst Cyber Attack Surface Management

Attack surface management platform with dark web & brand monitoring capabilities

Attack Surface
Opscompass IT Asset Inventory Logo
Opscompass IT Asset Inventory

IT asset inventory tool for multi-cloud and on-premises environments

Attack Surface
NetSPI Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM) Logo
NetSPI Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM)

CAASM solution for internal attack surface visibility and asset inventory mgmt

Attack Surface
CyCognito Contextualization Logo
CyCognito Contextualization

Attack surface asset classification and contextualization platform

Attack Surface
Balbix Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management Logo
Balbix Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management

CAASM platform for asset visibility, vulnerability prioritization & risk mgmt

Attack Surface
Balbix Comprehensive SBOM Logo
Balbix Comprehensive SBOM

Discovers and identifies vulnerable open-source and third-party libraries

Attack Surface
Splunk Asset and Risk Intelligence Logo
Splunk Asset and Risk Intelligence

Continuous asset discovery and risk intelligence platform for compliance

Attack Surface
OctoXLabs CAASM Logo
OctoXLabs CAASM

CAASM platform for asset discovery, vulnerability mgmt, and inventory tracking

Attack Surface
Risk Cognizance Attack Surface Logo
Risk Cognizance Attack Surface

Attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vulnerability mgmt

Attack Surface
ORDR AI Protect for Security Logo
ORDR AI Protect for Security

Asset discovery and vulnerability mgmt platform for IT, IoT, OT, and IoMT

Attack Surface
Ivanti Neurons for Discovery Logo
Ivanti Neurons for Discovery

IT asset discovery tool providing real-time visibility of network devices

Attack Surface
Axonius Cyber Asset Management Logo
Axonius Cyber Asset Management

Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management platform for asset visibility & control

Attack Surface
Axonius Unified Device Observability Logo
Axonius Unified Device Observability

Asset visibility & risk mgmt platform for healthcare medical & IT devices

Attack Surface
Armis Centrix™ Logo
Armis Centrix™

Cyber exposure mgmt platform for asset visibility, vuln prioritization & risk mgmt

Attack Surface
Armis Centrix™ Asset Intelligence Engine Logo
Armis Centrix™ Asset Intelligence Engine

Cloud-based asset intelligence engine tracking billions of assets globally

Attack Surface
Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security Logo
Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security

Asset visibility and security platform for IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices

Attack Surface
Blackpoint CompassOne Logo
Blackpoint CompassOne

Asset inventory platform providing visibility across devices, identities, users

Attack Surface
CyCraft XCockpit Logo
CyCraft XCockpit

AI-driven threat exposure mgmt platform with EASM, IASM, and ESPM capabilities

Attack Surface
Forescout Cyber Asset Inventory Logo
Forescout Cyber Asset Inventory

Automated asset discovery and classification for IT, IoT, OT, and IoMT devices

Attack Surface
FireMon Cyber Asset Management Logo
FireMon Cyber Asset Management

Asset discovery and visibility platform for hybrid and multi-cloud networks

Attack Surface
UncommonX Asset Discovery and Management Logo
UncommonX Asset Discovery and Management

Agentless asset discovery and management platform for network visibility

Attack Surface
ConnectSecure Device, App & Network Discovery Logo
ConnectSecure Device, App & Network Discovery

Network discovery platform for MSPs to identify devices, apps & networks

Attack Surface
runZero Exposure Management Platform Logo
runZero Exposure Management Platform

Exposure management platform for asset discovery and vulnerability detection

Attack Surface
Rebasoft IT Asset Discovery and Management Logo
Rebasoft IT Asset Discovery and Management

Agent-less, scan-less IT asset discovery and management platform

Attack Surface
DaitaSoft daitaGUARD Logo
DaitaSoft daitaGUARD

Cloud-based IT asset management platform for tracking and managing cyber assets

Attack Surface
ApexaiQ Logo
ApexaiQ

IT asset inventory & mgmt platform for compliance, risk reduction & visibility

Attack Surface
Attack Surface Management Logo
Attack Surface Management

Attack surface mgmt platform for financial institutions with asset discovery

Attack Surface
Asset Management Logo
Asset Management

Asset mgmt platform for MSPs/MSSPs with discovery & vulnerability prioritization

Attack Surface
Guardian Exposure Map Logo
Guardian Exposure Map

Free tool for network asset discovery, topology mapping, and risk visualization

Attack Surface
Atera Network Discovery Logo
Atera Network Discovery

Network scanning tool for device discovery, inventory, and CVE monitoring.

Attack Surface
CODA Intelligence Footprint Logo
CODA Intelligence Footprint

ASM tool providing full attack surface visibility across on-prem & cloud.

Attack Surface
CyDeploy OwlThis Logo
CyDeploy OwlThis

Free community tool for asset visibility across devices, apps, and vulns.

Attack Surface
Free
CyDeploy CyVentory Logo
CyDeploy CyVentory

Automates asset discovery, visibility, and mapping to reduce attack surface.

Attack Surface
ditno Asset Inventory Logo
ditno Asset Inventory

IT asset inventory tool with CIA ratings, trust scoring, and vuln tracking.

Attack Surface
Encore Logo
Encore

ASM platform combining CAASM & EASM for full attack surface visibility.

Attack Surface
Enginsight ITAM Logo
Enginsight ITAM

Automated IT asset inventory with agentless/agent-based discovery and CVE scanning.

Attack Surface
FirstWave Open-AudIT Logo
FirstWave Open-AudIT

Agentless network discovery and IT asset auditing tool with config tracking.

Attack Surface
Lansweeper Asset Discovery Logo
Lansweeper Asset Discovery

Auto-discovers and catalogs IT, OT, IoT, and cloud assets across networks.

Attack Surface
Lansweeper Logo
Lansweeper

AI cyber asset intelligence platform for IT/OT/cloud discovery & inventory.

Attack Surface
MegaplanIT Automated Asset Discovery Logo
MegaplanIT Automated Asset Discovery

Managed service for network asset inventory via active & passive scanning.

Attack Surface
Redjack Platform Logo
Redjack Platform

Passive asset discovery & dependency mapping platform for cyber resilience.

Attack Surface
Redjack Asset Inventory Logo
Redjack Asset Inventory

IT asset inventory tool using network sensors and AI to map infrastructure.

Attack Surface
Redjack Logo
Redjack

AI-driven IT asset mapping platform for post-quantum cryptography readiness.

Attack Surface
Start Left™ Asset Discovery, Inventory & Risk Mgmt Logo
Start Left™ Asset Discovery, Inventory & Risk Mgmt

Automates software & cloud asset discovery, inventory, and risk prioritization.

Attack Surface
ThreatAware Logo
ThreatAware

Centralized platform for asset visibility and continuous security control validation.

Attack Surface
Sola Security Logo
Sola Security

AI-powered platform for creating and deploying custom security solutions

Attack Surface
Starbase Logo
Starbase

Starbase is a graph-based security analysis platform that provides automated asset discovery and relationship mapping across external services and systems to enhance attack surface visibility.

Attack Surface
Free
Cloudlist Logo
Cloudlist

A multi-cloud asset enumeration tool that helps blue teams centralize and inventory assets across multiple cloud providers with minimal configuration.

Attack Surface
Free
aws-inventory Logo
aws-inventory

A Python script that inventories and lists main AWS account resources to provide visibility into cloud infrastructure components that may impact billing or security.

Attack Surface
Free
Resource Counter Logo
Resource Counter

A command line tool that counts and inventories AWS resources across multiple regions, providing visibility into cloud infrastructure with efficient API querying.

Attack Surface
Free
AWS List Resources Logo
AWS List Resources

A Python tool that uses AWS Cloud Control API to enumerate and catalog AWS resources across specified accounts and regions, outputting results in JSON format.

Attack Surface
Free
AWS Resource Discovery Logo
AWS Resource Discovery

A command-line tool that discovers and catalogs all AWS resources across an account using botocore, outputting results in JSON format.

Attack Surface
Free
Clinv Logo
Clinv

Clinv is a command line DevSecOps asset inventory tool for tracking and managing digital assets across organizational infrastructure.

Attack Surface
Free
Sn1per Logo
Sn1per

An open-source attack surface management platform for identifying and managing vulnerabilities

Attack Surface
Free

