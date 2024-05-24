Rapid7 Surface Command
Rapid7 Surface Command
Rapid7 Surface Command Description
Rapid7 Surface Command is an attack surface management solution that provides continuous monitoring and discovery of internal and external assets across an organization's digital estate. The platform offers a 360-degree view of the attack surface from endpoint to cloud environments. The solution performs continuous asset discovery to maintain an inventory of digital assets and identify exposed resources. It includes capabilities for detecting security issues and blind spots across the attack surface. The platform incorporates native and third-party enrichment data to provide context for prioritization of remediation efforts. Surface Command enables security teams to identify potential attack path access points and understand the blast radius of security incidents. The platform is designed to eliminate visibility gaps by monitoring assets across hybrid environments including endpoints and cloud infrastructure. The product is part of Rapid7's Command platform, with Surface Command representing the base tier. Higher tiers include Exposure Command, which adds exposure mitigation and threat-aware risk context, and Exposure Command Advanced, which provides additional capabilities for cloud-native environments including web application scanning and identity analysis.
