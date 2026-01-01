Top picks: HAProxy ALOHA Virtual Load Balancer, Allot 5G NetProtect, HARPP DDoS Mitigator — plus 41 more compared.Network Security
Evaluating HAProxy ALOHA alternatives comes down to matching Network Security capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
HAProxy ALOHA is a commercial DDoS Mitigation tool developed by HAProxy Technologies. Security professionals most commonly compare it with HAProxy ALOHA Virtual Load Balancer, Allot 5G NetProtect, HARPP DDoS Mitigator, Akamai Prolexic, and Infoblox DNS Infrastructure Protection. All 44 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to HAProxy ALOHA, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Virtual load balancer appliance with L4/L7 proxying and DDoS protection.
Shares 5 capabilities with HAProxy ALOHA: DDOS, TCP, Proxy, UDP +1 more
Cloud-native 5G network security for CSPs with DDoS, IoT, and botnet protection.
Shares 3 capabilities with HAProxy ALOHA: DDOS, Traffic Filtering, Network Protection
Hardware DDoS mitigation appliance using Deep DDoS Inspection (DDI™) tech.
Shares 3 capabilities with HAProxy ALOHA: DDOS, Traffic Filtering, Network Protection
DDoS protection for cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments
Protects DNS infrastructure from DDoS and DNS-based attacks
Cloud-based DDoS mitigation for Layer 3, 4, and 7 attacks with 3-second SLA
DDoS mitigation system with network threat defense capabilities
DDoS protection for data centers via cloud, hybrid, or on-prem deployment
Virtual load balancer appliance with L4/L7 proxying and DDoS protection.
Cloud-native 5G network security for CSPs with DDoS, IoT, and botnet protection.
Hardware DDoS mitigation appliance using Deep DDoS Inspection (DDI™) tech.
DDoS protection for cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments
Protects DNS infrastructure from DDoS and DNS-based attacks
Cloud-based DDoS mitigation for Layer 3, 4, and 7 attacks with 3-second SLA
DDoS mitigation system with network threat defense capabilities
DDoS protection for data centers via cloud, hybrid, or on-prem deployment
Managed DDoS mitigation service with multi-layered protection & monitoring
Network traffic analysis and DDoS detection/mitigation platform for ISPs and IDCs.
Behavioral ML-based network protection against DDoS and advanced threats.
An open source DDoS protection system that uses distributed algorithms to defend against multi-vector attacks and scale to handle varying bandwidth requirements for network operators and service providers.
DDoS protection firm acquired by Link11 GmbH in Jan 2021.
Cloud-based DNS service with DDoS protection and traffic management
AI-based DDoS mitigation using traffic entropy analysis and ML algorithms
Managed DDoS protection service for websites and APIs with 24x7 SOC monitoring
Cloud-based DDoS protection for apps and APIs with automatic mitigation
Alibaba Cloud's global DDoS protection service with 20+ Tbit/s mitigation capacity.
DNS and Global Server Load Balancing solution with DDoS protection
On-premises DDoS mitigation appliance for service providers
DDoS mitigation service protecting networks and data centers from attacks
AI-powered inline DDoS protection deployed at network edge perimeter
Cloud-based DDoS mitigation service with hybrid on-premise protection
Managed DDoS protection service with 24x7 SOC support and mitigation
DDoS mitigation system for ISPs, cloud providers, and enterprises
CDN with DDoS protection and AI-driven threat detection capabilities
EU-based DDoS protection and web application security platform
DDoS protection solution with origin server protection capabilities
DDoS protection platform with global scrubbing centers and ISP partnerships
DDoS protection solution with scrubbing centers and threat mitigation
DDoS protection solution with global scrubbing centers and ISP partnerships
DDoS protection solution for web applications and network infrastructure
DNS-focused DDoS protection service with scrubbing centers
DDoS protection service with global scrubbing centers for ISPs and enterprises
DDoS protection service with global scrubbing centers and clean pipe delivery
F5 BIG-IP LTM load balancer with Layer 7 control and SSL offload.
Continuous DDoS testing platform that validates defenses via nondisruptive sims.
Emergency DDoS mitigation service with 24/7 support and traffic redirection
Self-service cloud platform for controlled DDoS simulation and resilience testing.
AI/ML-driven DDoS attack detection & network visibility platform
DDoS threat detection & traffic anomaly monitoring for 4G/5G mobile networks
AWS Shield provides managed DDoS protection for your applications, automatically detecting and mitigating sophisticated network-level DDoS events.
Azure DDoS Protection and Mitigation Services by Microsoft Azure for secure cloud solutions.
A privacy-focused CAPTCHA alternative that protects websites from bot attacks using proof-of-work challenges and AI-based detection while maintaining GDPR compliance.
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to HAProxy ALOHA.
The most popular alternatives to HAProxy ALOHA include HAProxy ALOHA Virtual Load Balancer, Allot 5G NetProtect, HARPP DDoS Mitigator, Akamai Prolexic, and Infoblox DNS Infrastructure Protection. These DDoS Mitigation tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 44 alternatives to HAProxy ALOHA listed on CybersecTools, all within the DDoS Mitigation category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
HAProxy ALOHA is a commercial DDoS Mitigation tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
HAProxy ALOHA is a DDoS Mitigation tool within the broader Network Security category. It is used by security professionals for ddos mitigation capabilities and can be compared against 44 similar tools.