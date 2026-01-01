Best HAProxy ALOHA Alternatives & Competitors in 2026 Top picks: HAProxy ALOHA Virtual Load Balancer, Allot 5G NetProtect, HARPP DDoS Mitigator — plus 41 more compared. Network Security

Evaluating HAProxy ALOHA alternatives comes down to matching Network Security capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.