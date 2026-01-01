Sense Defence AI-Powered DDoS Prevention Logo

Sense Defence AI-Powered DDoS Prevention

AI-based DDoS mitigation using traffic entropy analysis and ML algorithms

Network Security
Commercial
Sense Defence AI-Powered DDoS Prevention Description

Sense Defence AI-Powered DDoS Prevention is a network security solution that protects against distributed denial of service attacks using artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms. The system proxies all incoming traffic through scrubbing edges to prevent DDoS attacks from reaching origin servers. The platform performs real-time DDoS detection by analyzing traffic patterns as attacks occur. It uses traffic entropy calculation to measure randomness in network traffic and identify anomalies that may indicate malicious activity. The system automatically redirects application traffic through scrubbing infrastructure when threats are detected. The solution includes automated scaling capabilities that adjust resources when traffic volumes increase, ensuring all requests are analyzed regardless of load. It focuses on Layer 7 DDoS attack mitigation with reported 99.99% accuracy in distinguishing between legitimate and malicious traffic. The AI system employs continuous learning mechanisms that improve defense capabilities over time by analyzing each attack. The platform guarantees that legitimate user traffic is not blocked during mitigation activities, maintaining service availability for authorized users. The solution provides 24/7 protection with an interface for monitoring and managing security operations. It is designed to scale with organizations of different sizes and includes round-the-clock support services.

