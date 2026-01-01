Fastly DDoS Protection Logo

Fastly DDoS Protection

Cloud-based DDoS protection for apps and APIs with automatic mitigation

Network Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Fastly DDoS Protection Description

Fastly DDoS Protection is a cloud-based solution that provides distributed denial of service mitigation for applications and APIs. The service operates on Fastly's global network with 497+ Tbps capacity as of September 30, 2025. The solution uses an Adaptive Threat Engine that automatically detects, identifies, and mitigates DDoS attacks at both network and application layers. The engine continuously monitors traffic attributes to detect anomalous deviations and analyzes attack characteristics to block sophisticated attacks, including those that rotate IP addresses. The service absorbs network layer attacks while dropping non-HTTP/HTTPS traffic. For application layer attacks, it validates traffic legitimacy and creates custom rules to mitigate threats in near real-time, capable of handling multiple synchronized attacks simultaneously without manual tuning. Deployment requires minimal configuration and can be enabled with a single switch. The solution works across different architectures and integrates with Fastly's edge cloud platform. The pricing model bills only for legitimate traffic, excluding attack traffic from charges. This approach aims to reduce cloud operational costs by preventing attacks from reaching origin servers and inflating egress fees. The service includes visibility features that display mitigation rules and attack details through a dashboard interface.

Fastly DDoS Protection FAQ

Common questions about Fastly DDoS Protection including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Fastly DDoS Protection is Cloud-based DDoS protection for apps and APIs with automatic mitigation developed by Fastly. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with API Security, Anomaly Detection, CDN.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →