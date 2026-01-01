Fastly DDoS Protection
Fastly DDoS Protection is a cloud-based solution that provides distributed denial of service mitigation for applications and APIs. The service operates on Fastly's global network with 497+ Tbps capacity as of September 30, 2025. The solution uses an Adaptive Threat Engine that automatically detects, identifies, and mitigates DDoS attacks at both network and application layers. The engine continuously monitors traffic attributes to detect anomalous deviations and analyzes attack characteristics to block sophisticated attacks, including those that rotate IP addresses. The service absorbs network layer attacks while dropping non-HTTP/HTTPS traffic. For application layer attacks, it validates traffic legitimacy and creates custom rules to mitigate threats in near real-time, capable of handling multiple synchronized attacks simultaneously without manual tuning. Deployment requires minimal configuration and can be enabled with a single switch. The solution works across different architectures and integrates with Fastly's edge cloud platform. The pricing model bills only for legitimate traffic, excluding attack traffic from charges. This approach aims to reduce cloud operational costs by preventing attacks from reaching origin servers and inflating egress fees. The service includes visibility features that display mitigation rules and attack details through a dashboard interface.
