Nexusguard Network Protection Logo

Nexusguard Network Protection

by Nexusguard

DDoS protection solution with global scrubbing centers and ISP partnerships

Network Security Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
DdosThreat AnalysisNetwork MonitoringInfrastructure
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Nexusguard Network Protection Description

Nexusguard Network Protection is a DDoS mitigation service that provides protection against distributed denial of service attacks through a global network infrastructure. The solution operates through 40+ dedicated DDoS scrubbing centers distributed worldwide to filter malicious traffic before it reaches customer networks. The service is designed for service providers, enterprises, and organizations across multiple industries including ISPs, data centers, financial services, gaming, e-commerce, and government sectors. Nexusguard maintains partnerships with over 100 global ISP partners and protects 50,000 ASNs (Autonomous System Numbers) worldwide. The company has over 15 years of experience in cybersecurity and DDoS protection. The solution includes virtual demo access for prospective customers to evaluate the platform's capabilities. Nexusguard also provides DDoS statistical reports and trend analysis to help organizations understand evolving attack patterns and mitigation strategies. The platform is positioned as a network-level protection service that works with telecommunications providers and internet service providers to deliver DDoS mitigation at scale. The solution focuses on protecting network infrastructure and maintaining service availability during attack scenarios.

Nexusguard Network Protection FAQ

Common questions about Nexusguard Network Protection including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Nexusguard Network Protection is DDoS protection solution with global scrubbing centers and ISP partnerships developed by Nexusguard. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with DDOS, Threat Analysis, Network Monitoring.

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