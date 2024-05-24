Nexusguard Application Protection Logo

Nexusguard Application Protection

by Nexusguard

DDoS protection solution for web applications and network infrastructure

Network Security Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
DdosNetwork MonitoringInfrastructure
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Nexusguard Application Protection Description

Nexusguard Application Protection is a DDoS mitigation solution designed to protect web applications and network infrastructure from distributed denial of service attacks. The service operates through a global network of over 40 dedicated DDoS scrubbing centers that filter malicious traffic before it reaches protected assets. The solution provides protection for approximately 50,000 autonomous system numbers (ASNs) worldwide and is deployed through partnerships with over 100 global ISP partners. The platform offers real-time monitoring and mitigation capabilities to detect and respond to DDoS attacks targeting application layer and network layer resources. Nexusguard has been providing cybersecurity services for over 15 years, focusing specifically on DDoS threat prevention and mitigation. The company publishes regular DDoS statistical reports that analyze attack trends, attack types, and mitigation insights to help organizations understand evolving threats. The service is designed for various industries including service providers, financial services, e-commerce, gaming, government, healthcare, and other sectors that require continuous availability of their online services and applications. The solution aims to minimize downtime and maintain service availability during DDoS attack events through traffic scrubbing and filtering techniques.

Nexusguard Application Protection FAQ

Common questions about Nexusguard Application Protection including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Nexusguard Application Protection is DDoS protection solution for web applications and network infrastructure developed by Nexusguard. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with DDOS, Network Monitoring, Infrastructure.

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DDoS protection solution with global scrubbing centers and ISP partnerships

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