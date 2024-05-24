Nexusguard Description

Nexusguard is a DDoS protection solution provider with over 15 years of experience in cybersecurity. The company operates more than 40 dedicated DDoS scrubbing centers globally and maintains partnerships with over 100 ISP partners worldwide. The platform protects approximately 50,000 Autonomous System Numbers (ASNs) across various industries including service providers, gaming, e-commerce, financial services, government, healthcare, and technology sectors. Nexusguard offers virtual demonstrations of their DDoS protection solutions and provides training through Nexusguard Academy, which includes cybersecurity courses for skill development and organizational protection. The company publishes DDoS statistical reports that analyze trends, attack types, and mitigation insights. The service is designed to help organizations mitigate DDoS threats through their global infrastructure of scrubbing centers. Nexusguard serves multiple industry verticals including ISPs, data centers, colocation providers, web hosting companies, telecommunications providers, system integrators, and enterprises across sectors such as gaming, finance, healthcare, and government.