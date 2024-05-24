Nexusguard Logo

Nexusguard

by Nexusguard

DDoS protection platform with global scrubbing centers and ISP partnerships

Network Security Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
DdosThreat AnalysisInfrastructure
Visit website
Compare
Compare
0
Explore Network Security6 AlternativesCompareStacksMarket MapExplore All Tools
MCPThe entire cybersecurity market, one prompt awayTry MCP Access

Nexusguard Description

Nexusguard is a DDoS protection solution provider with over 15 years of experience in cybersecurity. The company operates more than 40 dedicated DDoS scrubbing centers globally and maintains partnerships with over 100 ISP partners worldwide. The platform protects approximately 50,000 Autonomous System Numbers (ASNs) across various industries including service providers, gaming, e-commerce, financial services, government, healthcare, and technology sectors. Nexusguard offers virtual demonstrations of their DDoS protection solutions and provides training through Nexusguard Academy, which includes cybersecurity courses for skill development and organizational protection. The company publishes DDoS statistical reports that analyze trends, attack types, and mitigation insights. The service is designed to help organizations mitigate DDoS threats through their global infrastructure of scrubbing centers. Nexusguard serves multiple industry verticals including ISPs, data centers, colocation providers, web hosting companies, telecommunications providers, system integrators, and enterprises across sectors such as gaming, finance, healthcare, and government.

Nexusguard FAQ

Common questions about Nexusguard including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Nexusguard is DDoS protection platform with global scrubbing centers and ISP partnerships developed by Nexusguard. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with DDOS, Threat Analysis, Infrastructure.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Push Security Logo
Push Security
Zero Trust
CybersecRadars Logo
CybersecRadars
Threat Management
Hudson Rock Logo
Hudson Rock
Threat Management
Get Featured

ALTERNATIVES

Nexusguard Origin Protection Logo
Nexusguard Origin Protection

DDoS protection solution with origin server protection capabilities

0
Nexusguard Network Protection Logo
Nexusguard Network Protection

DDoS protection solution with global scrubbing centers and ISP partnerships

0
Link11 Secure CDN Logo
Link11 Secure CDN

CDN with DDoS protection and AI-driven threat detection capabilities

0
Nexusguard Edge Protection Logo
Nexusguard Edge Protection

DDoS protection solution with scrubbing centers and threat mitigation

0
Nexusguard Application Protection Logo
Nexusguard Application Protection

DDoS protection solution for web applications and network infrastructure

0

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow
Vulnerability Assessment
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence
Threat Intelligence Platforms
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform
AI Red Teaming
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo
Fabric Platform by BlackStork
Security Information and Event Management
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
524
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
413
Managed Detection and Response
Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services that provide 24/7 threat monitoring, detection, and response capabilities managed by security experts.
299
Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On
Multi-factor authentication (MFA) and single sign-on (SSO) solutions for secure user authentication and access control.
296
Identity Governance and Administration
Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) platforms for identity lifecycle management, access governance, role management, and compliance reporting.
289
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox