NETSCOUT Arbor Sightline Description

NETSCOUT Arbor Sightline is a DDoS attack detection solution that provides network-wide visibility through flow data monitoring. The platform monitors network traffic using NetFlow, IPFIX, and sFlow data to detect and manage DDoS attacks and other network threats. The solution offers network capacity management capabilities to monitor infrastructure capacity, avoid saturation, and re-engineer traffic for efficient utilization. It includes peering analysis functionality to help determine traffic transfer opportunities between transit links and peering arrangements. Arbor Sightline uses AI and machine learning for threat detection, enabling proactive identification of network availability threats, misconfigurations, flash crowds, and DDoS attacks. The platform provides a single pane of glass interface for viewing attacks and managing response activities. The system supports traffic engineering through comprehensive traffic, customer, and geographic reports. It can provide data to automated traffic engineering systems for routing policy adjustments. The platform also enables capacity planning, routing and peering design decisions, and transit cost reduction. Arbor Sightline serves as a foundation for hybrid DDoS protection when integrated with other NETSCOUT products. The solution supports both on-premise and cloud deployment models and receives continuous global threat intelligence updates.