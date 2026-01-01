Akamai Prolexic Description

Akamai Prolexic is a DDoS protection solution that defends against distributed denial of service attacks across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments. The product offers both always-on and on-demand protection models with deployment flexibility. The solution operates through a four-stage process: routing incoming traffic to Prolexic, inspecting traffic with mitigation controls, filtering attack traffic from legitimate traffic, and delivering only clean traffic to protected systems. Prolexic provides 20+ Tbps of dedicated defense capacity distributed across 32 global scrubbing centers. The platform includes a Network Cloud Firewall component that functions as an edge firewall, allowing organizations to define and manage access control lists and firewall rules based on geographic and IP-based restrictions. This capability extends protection beyond DDoS to include network-level security controls. Prolexic offers on-premises deployment powered by Corero technology, which can be combined with cloud-based protection in a hybrid configuration. The service includes 24/7/365 Security Operations Center support with operational readiness drills and custom runbook creation. The solution supports both IPv4 and IPv6 traffic flows and provides connectivity through Akamai Direct Connect for private, high-performance connections between customer origins and Akamai infrastructure. Network service providers and cloud vendors can also offer Prolexic as a value-added service to their customers.