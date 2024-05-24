NETSCOUT Arbor Edge Defense (AED) Description

NETSCOUT Arbor Edge Defense (AED) is a DDoS mitigation solution deployed inline at the network edge between the internet router and firewall. The product provides always-on, stateless protection against DDoS attacks using artificial intelligence-driven packet analysis. AED automatically detects and mitigates multi-vector DDoS attacks including application-layer attacks, state exhaustion attacks, and volumetric attacks. The solution uses AI-powered adaptive protection to fine-tune mitigation without blocking legitimate traffic. It integrates with the ATLAS Intelligence Feed, which provides global DDoS attack visibility and automatically updates protection intelligence. The product protects firewall availability from state exhaustion attacks and reduces operational load on firewalls. AED includes cloud-signaling capabilities that integrate on-premises mitigation with cloud-based mitigation services to address attacks that overwhelm internet circuits. Beyond DDoS protection, AED blocks inbound scanning, brute force attacks, and known malicious communications. The solution provides automated threat detection and mitigation to reduce downtime and mean time to recovery. It is managed through Arbor Enterprise Manager for centralized configuration and monitoring. AED is positioned to protect network availability, critical applications, and maintain operational resiliency by automatically stopping attacks without requiring manual intervention.