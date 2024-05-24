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Link11

by Link11

EU-based DDoS protection and web application security platform

Network Security Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
DdosWeb SecurityDns Security
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Link11 Description

Link11 is a cybersecurity platform that provides DDoS protection and web application security services. The platform offers network-level DDoS protection for organizations operating their own IT infrastructure, protecting applications and services in autonomous systems. It includes a NetFlow DDoS Analyzer for traffic analysis and threat detection. The platform provides Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) for digital applications hosted by external cloud providers. Additional services include Secure CDN for content delivery and Secure DNS for domain name system protection. Link11 operates on a cloud-based architecture with multi-terabit capacity and global network coverage. The service uses AI-based algorithms for attack detection and mitigation. The platform is designed for scalability, automatically adjusting capacity during attacks without additional costs through an attack flat rate pricing model. The solution is EU-based and complies with GDPR requirements. It holds ISO 27001 certification and meets BSI C5, SOC 2 Type 2, and PCI DSS standards. The platform provides 24/7 customer support and monitoring services. Link11 offers transparent reporting and analytics on DDoS attacks, including attack duration, peak times, and traffic patterns. The platform aims to minimize latency while maintaining protection against various DDoS attack vectors.

Link11 FAQ

Common questions about Link11 including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Link11 is EU-based DDoS protection and web application security platform developed by Link11. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with DDOS, Web Security, DNS Security.

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