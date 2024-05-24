Link11 Description

Link11 is a cybersecurity platform that provides DDoS protection and web application security services. The platform offers network-level DDoS protection for organizations operating their own IT infrastructure, protecting applications and services in autonomous systems. It includes a NetFlow DDoS Analyzer for traffic analysis and threat detection. The platform provides Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) for digital applications hosted by external cloud providers. Additional services include Secure CDN for content delivery and Secure DNS for domain name system protection. Link11 operates on a cloud-based architecture with multi-terabit capacity and global network coverage. The service uses AI-based algorithms for attack detection and mitigation. The platform is designed for scalability, automatically adjusting capacity during attacks without additional costs through an attack flat rate pricing model. The solution is EU-based and complies with GDPR requirements. It holds ISO 27001 certification and meets BSI C5, SOC 2 Type 2, and PCI DSS standards. The platform provides 24/7 customer support and monitoring services. Link11 offers transparent reporting and analytics on DDoS attacks, including attack duration, peak times, and traffic patterns. The platform aims to minimize latency while maintaining protection against various DDoS attack vectors.