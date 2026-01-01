Imperva DDoS Protection Description

Imperva DDoS Protection is a cloud-based service that defends against volumetric, protocol-based, and application layer DDoS attacks. The service provides protection across three deployment options: Website Protection, Networks Protection, and Individual IP Protection. The platform offers 13 Tbps of global scrubbing capacity and utilizes Anycast routing for traffic optimization. For Layer 3 and 4 attacks, the service guarantees mitigation within 3 seconds or less through an SLA. Layer 7 protection uses adaptive mechanisms to defend against application-layer attacks. Website Protection routes HTTP/S traffic through a secure proxy via DNS changes, masking origin server IPs and filtering malicious traffic. It integrates with Imperva's cloud WAF and bot protection capabilities. Networks Protection shields entire infrastructures using deployment methods including GRE tunnels, Cross Connects, and virtual Cross Connects such as Equinix Fabric Cloud Exchange. Individual IP Protection provides always-on defense for internet-facing services on individual IPs, whether on-premises or cloud-hosted. The platform includes self-service onboarding and management through a portal, with fully automated threat neutralization. Flow-based monitoring enables automatic or manual switchover between protection modes. The global network infrastructure delivers sub-50 millisecond latency for 95% of worldwide users and operates independently of any specific Internet Service Provider.