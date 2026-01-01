Imperva DDoS Protection Logo

Imperva DDoS Protection

Cloud-based DDoS mitigation for Layer 3, 4, and 7 attacks with 3-second SLA

Network Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Imperva DDoS Protection Description

Imperva DDoS Protection is a cloud-based service that defends against volumetric, protocol-based, and application layer DDoS attacks. The service provides protection across three deployment options: Website Protection, Networks Protection, and Individual IP Protection. The platform offers 13 Tbps of global scrubbing capacity and utilizes Anycast routing for traffic optimization. For Layer 3 and 4 attacks, the service guarantees mitigation within 3 seconds or less through an SLA. Layer 7 protection uses adaptive mechanisms to defend against application-layer attacks. Website Protection routes HTTP/S traffic through a secure proxy via DNS changes, masking origin server IPs and filtering malicious traffic. It integrates with Imperva's cloud WAF and bot protection capabilities. Networks Protection shields entire infrastructures using deployment methods including GRE tunnels, Cross Connects, and virtual Cross Connects such as Equinix Fabric Cloud Exchange. Individual IP Protection provides always-on defense for internet-facing services on individual IPs, whether on-premises or cloud-hosted. The platform includes self-service onboarding and management through a portal, with fully automated threat neutralization. Flow-based monitoring enables automatic or manual switchover between protection modes. The global network infrastructure delivers sub-50 millisecond latency for 95% of worldwide users and operates independently of any specific Internet Service Provider.

Imperva DDoS Protection FAQ

Common questions about Imperva DDoS Protection including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Imperva DDoS Protection is Cloud-based DDoS mitigation for Layer 3, 4, and 7 attacks with 3-second SLA developed by Imperva. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with Bot Protection, Cloud Security, DDOS.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →