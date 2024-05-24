Loading...
DDoS mitigation system with network threat defense capabilities
Corero SmartWall ONE is a network threat defense system designed to protect against distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks. The system provides real-time threat detection and mitigation capabilities at the network edge. The platform includes configuration options through multiple interfaces including command-line interface (CLI), user interface (UI), and REST API. Network administrators can configure inspection controls, source controls, and specific packet checks to identify and block malicious traffic. The system supports cluster and device configuration for deployment across network infrastructure. Defense mechanisms include flex rules, smart rules, threat awareness capabilities, and fragmentation processing to handle various attack vectors. SmartWall ONE integrates with SecureWatch Analytics for monitoring and analysis, providing charts and event tracking for security operations. The platform supports BGP configuration for edge mitigation and includes flow rules for traffic management. The system offers file management capabilities and syslog configuration for logging and integration with existing security infrastructure. Available as both physical and virtual editions, the platform is designed for security engineers and network engineers managing enterprise network security.
