F5 BIG-IP DNS Description

F5 BIG-IP DNS is a DNS and Global Server Load Balancing (GSLB) solution that provides authoritative DNS services with high-performance query response capabilities. The product scales up to 100 million responses per second (RPS) and includes DNS Express functionality that can handle over 50 million RPS by offloading DNS responses. The solution offers traffic steering capabilities that direct users to optimal servers based on business policies, user locations, and application performance metrics. It supports geolocation-based load balancing and enables routing to the nearest data center for improved user experience. BIG-IP DNS includes security features such as DDoS protection against volumetric attacks, DNSSEC support to prevent cache poisoning and man-in-the-middle attacks, and DNS over HTTPS (DoH) and DNS over TLS (DoT) capabilities. When combined with BIG-IP AFM, it provides protection against UDP floods and amplification attacks. The product features DNS caching that can reduce latency by up to 80 percent and includes built-in DNS resolving capabilities. It supports IP Anycast integration for load distribution and offers flexible deployment options including Active/Active, Active/Passive, and Active/DR configurations. BIG-IP DNS provides health monitoring for applications and network endpoints, automated failover capabilities for data centers or individual applications, and supports 3G, 4G, and 5G 3GPP with NAPTR DNS nodes. The solution is available as hardware appliances, virtual editions for hypervisors and cloud providers, and cloud-native formats (CNF). The platform integrates with network infrastructure components including SNMP agents, third-party caches, servers, routers, and load balancers for health diagnostics and management.