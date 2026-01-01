Indusface AppTrana Description

Indusface AppTrana is a managed DDoS protection service designed to protect websites and APIs from distributed denial of service attacks. The service operates as part of a cloud-based Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) platform. The solution provides protection against multiple attack types including layer attacks (ICMP/UDP floods), protocol attacks (SYN floods, UDP reflection), and application layer attacks (HTTP floods, slow/low attacks). The service claims capacity to block attacks up to 2.3 Tbps and 700,000 requests per second. The platform uses AI and machine learning for rate-limiting and anomaly detection. It implements behavior-based policies that adjust according to typical traffic patterns demarcated by IP, session, host, and geographies. The service includes URI-based DDoS protection for specific endpoints such as login, checkout, and sign-up pages. The architecture includes multiple protection layers: a content delivery network (CDN) edge that filters malformed requests, a scalable WAF layer built on AWS infrastructure, and an anomaly detection layer that monitors traffic patterns. Traffic is routed through AppTrana infrastructure after DNS changes are made. The service operates on an unmetered billing model where customers are charged only for legitimate traffic passed to origin servers, not for blocked attack traffic. A 24x7 Security Operations Center (SOC) provides managed services including custom rule deployment, alert management, and mitigation recommendations.