Indusface AppTrana Logo

Indusface AppTrana

Managed DDoS protection service for websites and APIs with 24x7 SOC monitoring

Network Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Indusface AppTrana Description

Indusface AppTrana is a managed DDoS protection service designed to protect websites and APIs from distributed denial of service attacks. The service operates as part of a cloud-based Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) platform. The solution provides protection against multiple attack types including layer attacks (ICMP/UDP floods), protocol attacks (SYN floods, UDP reflection), and application layer attacks (HTTP floods, slow/low attacks). The service claims capacity to block attacks up to 2.3 Tbps and 700,000 requests per second. The platform uses AI and machine learning for rate-limiting and anomaly detection. It implements behavior-based policies that adjust according to typical traffic patterns demarcated by IP, session, host, and geographies. The service includes URI-based DDoS protection for specific endpoints such as login, checkout, and sign-up pages. The architecture includes multiple protection layers: a content delivery network (CDN) edge that filters malformed requests, a scalable WAF layer built on AWS infrastructure, and an anomaly detection layer that monitors traffic patterns. Traffic is routed through AppTrana infrastructure after DNS changes are made. The service operates on an unmetered billing model where customers are charged only for legitimate traffic passed to origin servers, not for blocked attack traffic. A 24x7 Security Operations Center (SOC) provides managed services including custom rule deployment, alert management, and mitigation recommendations.

Indusface AppTrana FAQ

Common questions about Indusface AppTrana including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Indusface AppTrana is Managed DDoS protection service for websites and APIs with 24x7 SOC monitoring developed by Indusface. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, API Security, Bot Protection.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →