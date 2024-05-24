Baffin Bay Network DDoS Protection Description

Baffin Bay Network DDoS Protection is a cloud-based service that detects and mitigates distributed denial of service attacks targeting private networks and data centers. The solution routes network traffic through Threat Protection Centers where it continuously monitors for anomalies and attack patterns. The service uses machine learning for packet inspection to identify both volumetric and targeted attacks. Detection occurs through dynamic traffic analysis that adapts to the organization's network patterns regardless of company size. When attacks are identified, mitigation occurs automatically within seconds while maintaining legitimate traffic flow. The platform includes IP reputation filtering to block traffic from known malicious actors. Protection capacity scales through partnerships with service providers to handle large-scale attacks. The service operates on an always-on basis without requiring manual intervention during attack events. Deployment involves routing network traffic through the provider's infrastructure. The billing model includes unlimited DDoS mitigation without additional charges for attack traffic volume. The solution can function as a standalone service or integrate with other components of the Threat Protection platform.