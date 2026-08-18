HAProxy ALOHA Description

HAProxy ALOHA is a purpose-built hardware load balancer appliance from HAProxy Technologies, built on the HAProxy Enterprise engine. It is designed for organizations that need high-performance traffic management without managing a software stack. The appliance handles Layer 4 (TCP/UDP) and Layer 7 (HTTP/S) traffic and ships pre-configured, ready to install in a standard 1U rack. Operators can configure it through an embedded web GUI, a configuration wizard, a templating system, or a CLI. Key capabilities include: Load Balancing: - Supports multiple modes: reverse proxy, transparent proxy, direct server return, NAT, IPIP, and VIP-less - Global Server Load Balancing (GSLB) with authoritative DNS support across global regions - High availability via VRRP floating virtual IPs, advanced health checks, backup server support, and route health injection - Protocol support: HTTP, HTTP/2, HTTP/3, HTTP/3 over QUIC, UDP, gRPC, FastCGI, FIX, MQTT Performance: - HTTP response compression to reduce bandwidth and server CPU load - Dynamic connection management and filtering of malformed TCP connections and HTTP requests - Buffering and queueing for TCP and HTTP performance optimization - HTTP header manipulation for caching and payload reduction Security: - PacketShield DDoS protection: patented packet-level filtering at line rate (up to 10 Gbps), with zero false positives - Can be deployed as a router or load balancer to stop attacks before reaching the application stack Administration: - Embedded web GUI, configuration wizard, templating system, and CLI - No per-backend licensing limits - No agents to deploy