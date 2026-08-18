Hardware load balancer appliance with L4/L7 proxying and DDoS protection.
Hardware load balancer appliance with L4/L7 proxying and DDoS protection.
HAProxy ALOHA is a purpose-built hardware load balancer appliance from HAProxy Technologies, built on the HAProxy Enterprise engine. It is designed for organizations that need high-performance traffic management without managing a software stack. The appliance handles Layer 4 (TCP/UDP) and Layer 7 (HTTP/S) traffic and ships pre-configured, ready to install in a standard 1U rack. Operators can configure it through an embedded web GUI, a configuration wizard, a templating system, or a CLI. Key capabilities include: Load Balancing: - Supports multiple modes: reverse proxy, transparent proxy, direct server return, NAT, IPIP, and VIP-less - Global Server Load Balancing (GSLB) with authoritative DNS support across global regions - High availability via VRRP floating virtual IPs, advanced health checks, backup server support, and route health injection - Protocol support: HTTP, HTTP/2, HTTP/3, HTTP/3 over QUIC, UDP, gRPC, FastCGI, FIX, MQTT Performance: - HTTP response compression to reduce bandwidth and server CPU load - Dynamic connection management and filtering of malformed TCP connections and HTTP requests - Buffering and queueing for TCP and HTTP performance optimization - HTTP header manipulation for caching and payload reduction Security: - PacketShield DDoS protection: patented packet-level filtering at line rate (up to 10 Gbps), with zero false positives - Can be deployed as a router or load balancer to stop attacks before reaching the application stack Administration: - Embedded web GUI, configuration wizard, templating system, and CLI - No per-backend licensing limits - No agents to deploy
Common questions about HAProxy ALOHA including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
HAProxy ALOHA is Hardware load balancer appliance with L4/L7 proxying and DDoS protection, developed by HAProxy Technologies. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with DDOS, Hardware, TCP.
HAProxy ALOHA offers the following core capabilities:
HAProxy ALOHA is deployed as a on-premises solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize network security. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
HAProxy ALOHA is built for security teams handling DDOS, Hardware, TCP, UDP. It supports workflows including layer 4 and layer 7 load balancing (tcp, udp, http/s), packetshield ddos protection with packet-level filtering at up to 10 gbps line rate, global server load balancing (gslb) with authoritative dns support. Teams typically adopt HAProxy ALOHA when they need to network security capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/haproxy-aloha
HAProxy ALOHA is a commercial Network Security solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.haproxy.com/products/haproxy-aloha or contact HAProxy Technologies directly.
Popular alternatives to HAProxy ALOHA include:
Compare all HAProxy ALOHA alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/haproxy-aloha
HAProxy ALOHA is for security teams and organizations that need DDOS, Hardware, TCP, UDP, Proxy. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Network Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/network-security
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