HAProxy ALOHA Virtual Load Balancer Description

HAProxy ALOHA Virtual Load Balancer is a pre-packaged virtual appliance from HAProxy Technologies that provides Layer 4 and Layer 7 load balancing and traffic management for enterprise environments. It is built on the HAProxy Enterprise engine and distributed as a VM image for deployment on hypervisor platforms. Deployment and Platform: - Ships as a pre-configured VM image for VMware, Microsoft Hyper-V, and KVM - Designed to integrate into existing hypervisor estates without dedicated hardware - Supports snapshotting, cloning, and rollback like standard VMs Load Balancing Capabilities: - Supports Layer 4 (TCP/UDP) and Layer 7 (HTTP/S) load balancing - Modes include reverse proxy, transparent proxy, direct server return, NAT, IPIP, and VIP-less - Global Server Load Balancing (GSLB) with authoritative DNS server designation across global regions - Supports failover and round-robin distribution with multi-zone config management - Protocol support includes HTTP, HTTP/2, HTTP/3, HTTP/3 over QUIC, UDP, gRPC, FastCGI, FIX, MQTT High Availability: - Advanced health checks and backup server support - Traffic overload protection - VRRP floating virtual IPs - Route health injection Performance Features: - HTTP response compression - Dynamic connection management - Buffering and queueing for TCP and HTTP - HTTP header manipulation Security: - PacketShield DDoS protection with patented packet-level filtering - Zero false positive claim for DDoS filtering - WAF capabilities (referenced in page content) - SSL/TLS termination and management Administration: - Centralized management interface consistent with HAProxy Enterprise