Virtual load balancer appliance with L4/L7 proxying and DDoS protection.
Virtual load balancer appliance with L4/L7 proxying and DDoS protection.
HAProxy ALOHA Virtual Load Balancer is a pre-packaged virtual appliance from HAProxy Technologies that provides Layer 4 and Layer 7 load balancing and traffic management for enterprise environments. It is built on the HAProxy Enterprise engine and distributed as a VM image for deployment on hypervisor platforms. Deployment and Platform: - Ships as a pre-configured VM image for VMware, Microsoft Hyper-V, and KVM - Designed to integrate into existing hypervisor estates without dedicated hardware - Supports snapshotting, cloning, and rollback like standard VMs Load Balancing Capabilities: - Supports Layer 4 (TCP/UDP) and Layer 7 (HTTP/S) load balancing - Modes include reverse proxy, transparent proxy, direct server return, NAT, IPIP, and VIP-less - Global Server Load Balancing (GSLB) with authoritative DNS server designation across global regions - Supports failover and round-robin distribution with multi-zone config management - Protocol support includes HTTP, HTTP/2, HTTP/3, HTTP/3 over QUIC, UDP, gRPC, FastCGI, FIX, MQTT High Availability: - Advanced health checks and backup server support - Traffic overload protection - VRRP floating virtual IPs - Route health injection Performance Features: - HTTP response compression - Dynamic connection management - Buffering and queueing for TCP and HTTP - HTTP header manipulation Security: - PacketShield DDoS protection with patented packet-level filtering - Zero false positive claim for DDoS filtering - WAF capabilities (referenced in page content) - SSL/TLS termination and management Administration: - Centralized management interface consistent with HAProxy Enterprise
Common questions about HAProxy ALOHA Virtual Load Balancer including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
HAProxy ALOHA Virtual Load Balancer is Virtual load balancer appliance with L4/L7 proxying and DDoS protection, developed by HAProxy Technologies. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with DDOS, Proxy, TCP.
HAProxy ALOHA Virtual Load Balancer offers the following core capabilities:
HAProxy ALOHA Virtual Load Balancer integrates natively with VMware, Microsoft Hyper-V, KVM. Integration support lets security teams connect HAProxy ALOHA Virtual Load Balancer to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
HAProxy ALOHA Virtual Load Balancer is deployed as a on-premises solution, suited to mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize network security. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
HAProxy ALOHA Virtual Load Balancer is built for security teams handling DDOS, Proxy, TCP, UDP. It supports workflows including layer 4 and layer 7 load balancing, packetshield ddos protection with packet-level filtering, global server load balancing (gslb) with authoritative dns. Teams typically adopt HAProxy ALOHA Virtual Load Balancer when they need to network security capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/haproxy-aloha-virtual-load-balancer
HAProxy ALOHA Virtual Load Balancer is a commercial Network Security solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.haproxy.com/products/haproxy-aloha-virtual-load-balancer or contact HAProxy Technologies directly.
Popular alternatives to HAProxy ALOHA Virtual Load Balancer include:
Compare all HAProxy ALOHA Virtual Load Balancer alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/haproxy-aloha-virtual-load-balancer
HAProxy ALOHA Virtual Load Balancer is for security teams and organizations that need DDOS, Proxy, TCP, UDP, WAF. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Network Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/network-security
Head-to-head feature, pricing, and rating breakdowns.
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