NETSCOUT Arbor Threat Mitigation System Description

NETSCOUT Arbor Threat Mitigation System (TMS) is a DDoS mitigation solution designed for Internet Service Providers, Cloud Providers, and Enterprises. The system provides protection against volumetric, TCP state exhaustion, and application-layer DDoS attacks. The solution works in conjunction with Arbor Sightline for visibility and threat detection. TMS adapts to attacks as they change and removes DDoS attack traffic while maintaining legitimate traffic flow without disrupting network services. The system offers mitigation capacity up to 500 Gbps per single appliance and up to 50 Tbps in a single deployment. It is available in both physical and virtual appliances, supporting fully virtualized deployments for SDN/NFV environments. TMS provides automatic detection and mitigation capabilities with established countermeasures to handle DDoS threats. The solution includes protection against attacks from mobile applications and IoT devices connecting to the network. Service providers can use the system to build DDoS protection service offerings for their customers. The platform offers flexible deployment options with various mitigation platforms and capacity configurations to address different network sizes and requirements.