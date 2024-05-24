NETSCOUT Arbor Cloud DDoS Protection Services Description

NETSCOUT Arbor Cloud DDoS Protection Services is a managed DDoS mitigation solution that combines cloud-based traffic scrubbing with optional on-premise protection. The service operates through 16 global scrubbing centers with over 15 Tbps of mitigation capacity located across Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The service routes inbound traffic via BGP or DNS through scrubbing centers to filter DDoS attacks and return clean traffic to internet access links and servers. It addresses volumetric attacks targeting bandwidth, low and slow attacks aimed at applications and infrastructure, and multi-vector attacks. The solution can be deployed as a standalone cloud-only service or combined with on-premise Arbor Edge Defense for hybrid protection. Traffic is analyzed using stateless packet-processing technology and cloud-based IP flow analysis for automated attack detection. The service includes automated cloud signaling capabilities that enable mitigation initiation within 60 seconds of attack detection. It is supported by NETSCOUT's 24x7 Security Operations Center and ASERT (ATLAS Security Engineering & Response Team), which provides threat intelligence and incident management through a ticketing system. The platform leverages global threat intelligence from the ATLAS system to continuously update protection mechanisms. It is designed for both service providers and enterprises requiring protection against state-exhausting attacks, application-layer attacks, and threats targeting firewalls, IPS, and business-critical applications.