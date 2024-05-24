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Nexusguard Bastions

by Nexusguard

DDoS protection service with global scrubbing centers for ISPs and enterprises

Network Security Commercial
Cloud|Mid-Market, Enterprise
DdosNetwork MonitoringThreat Analysis
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Nexusguard Bastions Description

Nexusguard Bastions is a DDoS mitigation service designed to protect networks and service portfolios from distributed denial of service attacks. The platform operates through a global network of over 40 dedicated DDoS scrubbing centers that provide protection for approximately 50,000 ASNs worldwide. The service is primarily targeted at Internet Service Providers (ISPs), data centers, colocation facilities, web hosting providers, and telecommunications companies, with over 100 global ISP partners utilizing the platform. Nexusguard has been operating in the cybersecurity space for over 15 years, focusing specifically on DDoS threat mitigation and protection. The platform provides network-level protection against various types of DDoS attacks and is designed to integrate into service provider infrastructures. Nexusguard also offers training through Nexusguard Academy, providing courses on DDoS mitigation and cybersecurity topics. The company publishes regular DDoS statistical reports that analyze attack trends, attack types, and mitigation insights to help organizations prepare for evolving DDoS threats. The service is positioned as a solution for organizations looking to protect their network infrastructure and expand their security service offerings to customers.

Nexusguard Bastions FAQ

Common questions about Nexusguard Bastions including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Nexusguard Bastions is DDoS protection service with global scrubbing centers for ISPs and enterprises developed by Nexusguard. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with DDOS, Network Monitoring, Threat Analysis.

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