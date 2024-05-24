Link11 DDoS Emergency Description

Link11 DDoS Emergency is a distributed denial of service mitigation service designed to provide immediate protection during active DDoS attacks. The service offers emergency response capabilities through a 24/7 hotline staffed by German-speaking security experts. The service provides traffic redirection capabilities to mitigate ongoing attacks and minimize service disruption. Organizations can contact the emergency hotline when experiencing DDoS attacks affecting their services, whether hosted in-house or through third-party providers. Link11 DDoS Emergency operates with ISO 27001 certification and maintains GDPR compliance for data protection requirements. The service is designed to handle various attack scenarios including situations where existing DDoS mitigation solutions may have been bypassed. The emergency response process involves assessing which services are under attack, identifying collateral damage, determining if attackers have made contact, understanding the infrastructure setup including involvement of other service providers, and evaluating whether existing DDoS protection has been compromised. The service provides professional assistance for organizations facing active DDoS attacks requiring immediate mitigation and expert guidance.