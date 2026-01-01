Akamai Edge DNS Description

Akamai Edge DNS is a cloud-based authoritative DNS solution that provides DNS security, availability, and performance capabilities. The service operates on Akamai's distributed edge network and offers protection against DNS-based DDoS attacks, including NXDOMAIN resource exhaustion attacks. The platform supports both primary and secondary DNS zones and can be deployed in cloud, on-premises, or hybrid environments. Edge DNS includes Shield NS53, a bidirectional reverse proxy service that protects on-premises and hybrid DNS infrastructure such as nameservers, GSLBs, and firewalls from malicious attacks. The service utilizes IP anycast technology through Akamai's NAMES network to route DNS queries to the closest server for reduced latency. It includes DNSSEC support to prevent DNS forgery attacks and provides zone apex mapping capabilities. The platform offers a 100% uptime SLA and does not charge additional fees for DDoS-related traffic. Edge DNS provides DNS traffic management capabilities to optimize response times based on data center and server health. Configuration and management can be performed through APIs, Terraform, or the Akamai Control Center. The service includes monitoring and analytics features for viewing traffic patterns, service availability, and detecting brand spoofing or phishing domains. Security features include self-configurable dynamic policies for dropping malicious queries at the edge, rate controls, access control lists, and response caching to reduce load on origin DNS infrastructure.