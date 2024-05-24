Nexusguard Edge Protection
DDoS protection solution with scrubbing centers and threat mitigation
Nexusguard Edge Protection
DDoS protection solution with scrubbing centers and threat mitigation
Nexusguard Edge Protection Description
Nexusguard Edge Protection is a DDoS mitigation solution that provides protection against distributed denial of service attacks. The service operates through a global network of over 40 dedicated DDoS scrubbing centers that filter malicious traffic before it reaches protected infrastructure. The platform protects 50,000 ASNs worldwide and is trusted by over 100 global ISP partners. Nexusguard has over 15 years of experience in cybersecurity and DDoS protection services. The solution is designed to detect and mitigate various types of DDoS attacks, providing protection for service providers, data centers, colocation facilities, web hosting companies, telecommunications providers, gaming platforms, e-commerce sites, financial services, government agencies, healthcare organizations, and other industries vulnerable to DDoS threats. Nexusguard offers virtual demos to demonstrate their DDoS protection capabilities and publishes regular DDoS statistical reports that analyze attack trends, attack types, and mitigation insights. The company also operates Nexusguard Academy, which provides cybersecurity training courses focused on DDoS protection and related security topics.
Nexusguard Edge Protection FAQ
Common questions about Nexusguard Edge Protection including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Nexusguard Edge Protection is DDoS protection solution with scrubbing centers and threat mitigation developed by Nexusguard. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with DDOS, Network Monitoring, Threat Analysis.
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