Link11 Secure CDN Description
Link11 Secure CDN is a content delivery network that combines website performance optimization with security capabilities. The service uses a geographically distributed network of servers to reduce website load times by placing content closer to end users. The platform includes DDoS mitigation capabilities that use AI and machine learning to identify known threats instantly and unknown threats in under 10 seconds on average. Once identified, threats are rerouted or blocked before reaching customer assets. Security features include TLS/SSL certificate management for HTTPS websites, edge protection against common cyberattack techniques such as request smuggling, and bot traffic identification. The CDN sits between an organization's web servers and outside users to intercept security threats before they reach internal assets. The service provides load balancing to distribute processing tasks across computing resources and dynamically reduces file sizes to optimize data transfer. It enforces data sovereignty compliance by maintaining a blacklist of countries where data cannot be transferred, supporting GDPR and other data protection requirements. The platform connects to Internet exchange points worldwide to ensure availability and uses redundancy across distributed servers to maintain uptime during traffic spikes or server failures.
Link11 Secure CDN FAQ
Common questions about Link11 Secure CDN including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Link11 Secure CDN is CDN with DDoS protection and AI-driven threat detection capabilities developed by Link11. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with DDOS, TLS, SSL.
ALTERNATIVES
Web security & traffic filtering platform for hosting providers
DDoS protection solution with origin server protection capabilities
DDoS protection platform with global scrubbing centers and ISP partnerships
DDoS protection solution with scrubbing centers and threat mitigation
DDoS protection solution with global scrubbing centers and ISP partnerships
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