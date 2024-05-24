Nexusguard Origin Protection
DDoS protection solution with origin server protection capabilities
Nexusguard Origin Protection
DDoS protection solution with origin server protection capabilities
Nexusguard Origin Protection Description
Nexusguard Origin Protection is a DDoS mitigation solution designed to protect origin servers from distributed denial of service attacks. The service is backed by over 15 years of cybersecurity experience and operates through a global network of 40+ dedicated DDoS scrubbing centers. The solution protects 50,000 ASNs worldwide and is trusted by over 100 global ISP partners. Nexusguard provides DDoS protection services that help organizations defend against various types of denial of service attacks targeting their infrastructure. The company offers virtual demos to demonstrate how their DDoS protection solutions work and publishes regular DDoS statistical reports covering the latest trends, attack types, and mitigation insights. These reports help organizations stay informed about evolving DDoS threats. Nexusguard also operates Nexusguard Academy, which provides cybersecurity training courses focused on DDoS protection and related security topics. The training is designed to help professionals upskill and advance their careers in cybersecurity while learning to protect their organizations from DDoS attacks. The solution serves multiple industries including service providers, financial services, e-commerce, gaming, government, healthcare, and other sectors that require protection against DDoS attacks.
Nexusguard Origin Protection FAQ
Common questions about Nexusguard Origin Protection including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Nexusguard Origin Protection is DDoS protection solution with origin server protection capabilities developed by Nexusguard. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with DDOS, Infrastructure, Threat Analysis.
ALTERNATIVES
DDoS protection platform with global scrubbing centers and ISP partnerships
DDoS protection solution with global scrubbing centers and ISP partnerships
CDN with DDoS protection and AI-driven threat detection capabilities
DDoS protection solution with scrubbing centers and threat mitigation
DDoS protection solution for web applications and network infrastructure
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