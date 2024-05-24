NETSCOUT Arbor Sightline Mobile Description

NETSCOUT Arbor Sightline Mobile is a threat detection solution designed for 4G and 5G mobile networks. The product combines scalable threat detection capabilities with MobileStream technology to monitor both user-plane and control plane traffic in 4G, 5G NSA, and 5G SA network environments. The solution detects DDoS attacks and traffic anomalies originating from or targeting mobile devices within the network. It correlates user-plane traffic with control plane data to identify the specific subscribers and devices involved in suspicious activities. This correlation enables mobile network operators to understand both east-west and north-south traffic patterns. The product identifies compromised mobile devices by correlating traffic information with Indicators of Compromise at scale, allowing operators to understand botnet populations within their networks. It provides visibility into top traffic sources, protocols, and services to support capacity planning and traffic engineering. Arbor Sightline Mobile offers real-time and historical traffic analysis, mapping traffic to underlying routing topologies through BGP integration. The solution addresses security challenges specific to mobile networks, including threats from Fixed Wireless Access CPE, vulnerable consumer IoT devices, and gaming-related traffic.