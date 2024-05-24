Nexusguard DNS Protection Description
Nexusguard DNS Protection is a DDoS mitigation solution that focuses on protecting DNS infrastructure from distributed denial of service attacks. The service is part of Nexusguard's broader DDoS protection portfolio, which operates through a global network of over 40 dedicated DDoS scrubbing centers. The solution is designed to protect DNS services from various types of DDoS attacks that target domain name system infrastructure. Nexusguard has over 15 years of experience in cybersecurity and protects 50,000 ASNs (Autonomous System Numbers) worldwide through partnerships with over 100 global ISP partners. The company provides DDoS protection services to various industries including service providers, financial services, e-commerce, gaming, government, healthcare, and other sectors. The solution is delivered through Nexusguard's distributed scrubbing center infrastructure, which enables traffic filtering and attack mitigation at scale. Nexusguard offers virtual demos and training through Nexusguard Academy, along with DDoS statistical reports that provide insights into attack trends, types, and mitigation strategies. The company serves a global customer base across multiple industries and provides protection against evolving DDoS threats targeting DNS infrastructure.
Nexusguard DNS Protection FAQ
Common questions about Nexusguard DNS Protection including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Nexusguard DNS Protection is DNS-focused DDoS protection service with scrubbing centers developed by Nexusguard. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with DDOS, Network Monitoring, Mitigation.
ALTERNATIVES
Cloud-based DNS service with DDoS protection and traffic management
DDoS protection for cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments
Protects DNS infrastructure from DDoS and DNS-based attacks
DNS and Global Server Load Balancing solution with DDoS protection
EU-based DDoS protection and web application security platform
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