Nexusguard Clean Pipe Description

Nexusguard Clean Pipe is a DDoS mitigation service that provides protection against distributed denial of service attacks through a network of dedicated scrubbing centers. The service operates through a clean pipe delivery model where traffic is routed through Nexusguard's infrastructure for inspection and filtering before reaching the customer's network. The solution is backed by over 40 dedicated DDoS scrubbing centers distributed globally, providing protection for approximately 50,000 ASNs (Autonomous System Numbers) worldwide. The service is trusted by over 100 global ISP partners and has been operating for more than 15 years. Nexusguard Clean Pipe targets service providers including ISPs, data centers, colocation facilities, web hosting companies, and telecommunications providers, as well as enterprises across various industries such as gaming, e-commerce, financial services, government, healthcare, and media. The service includes access to virtual demos and is supported by DDoS statistical reports that provide insights into attack trends, types, and mitigation strategies. Nexusguard also offers training through Nexusguard Academy for cybersecurity professionals seeking to develop skills in DDoS protection and mitigation.