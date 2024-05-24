Nexusguard Clean Pipe
DDoS protection service with global scrubbing centers and clean pipe delivery
Nexusguard Clean Pipe
DDoS protection service with global scrubbing centers and clean pipe delivery
Nexusguard Clean Pipe Description
Nexusguard Clean Pipe is a DDoS mitigation service that provides protection against distributed denial of service attacks through a network of dedicated scrubbing centers. The service operates through a clean pipe delivery model where traffic is routed through Nexusguard's infrastructure for inspection and filtering before reaching the customer's network. The solution is backed by over 40 dedicated DDoS scrubbing centers distributed globally, providing protection for approximately 50,000 ASNs (Autonomous System Numbers) worldwide. The service is trusted by over 100 global ISP partners and has been operating for more than 15 years. Nexusguard Clean Pipe targets service providers including ISPs, data centers, colocation facilities, web hosting companies, and telecommunications providers, as well as enterprises across various industries such as gaming, e-commerce, financial services, government, healthcare, and media. The service includes access to virtual demos and is supported by DDoS statistical reports that provide insights into attack trends, types, and mitigation strategies. Nexusguard also offers training through Nexusguard Academy for cybersecurity professionals seeking to develop skills in DDoS protection and mitigation.
Nexusguard Clean Pipe FAQ
Common questions about Nexusguard Clean Pipe including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Nexusguard Clean Pipe is DDoS protection service with global scrubbing centers and clean pipe delivery developed by Nexusguard. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with DDOS, Network Monitoring.
ALTERNATIVES
DDoS protection solution with scrubbing centers and threat mitigation
DDoS protection solution with global scrubbing centers and ISP partnerships
DDoS protection solution for web applications and network infrastructure
DNS-focused DDoS protection service with scrubbing centers
DDoS protection service with global scrubbing centers for ISPs and enterprises
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