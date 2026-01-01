Infoblox DNS Infrastructure Protection Logo

Infoblox DNS Infrastructure Protection

Protects DNS infrastructure from DDoS and DNS-based attacks

Network Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Infoblox DNS Infrastructure Protection Description

Infoblox DNS Infrastructure Protection is a NIOS software add-on that protects DNS servers from DDoS and other DNS-based attacks. The product blocks both volumetric attacks such as DDoS and NXDOMAIN floods, as well as non-volumetric exploits including DNS hijacking and cache poisoning that target external and internal DNS servers. The solution uses Infoblox Threat Adapt intelligence to detect and block evolving DNS threats while allowing legitimate traffic to continue flowing. This intelligence combines independent research into cyberattack techniques with insights from anonymized DNS data across Infoblox's customer base. DNS Infrastructure Protection provides centralized visibility into DNS attack patterns in real time and historically. NetOps and SecOps teams can track threat sources and view attack points across distributed networks to accelerate mitigation efforts. The product operates as an add-on to Infoblox's NIOS platform and was formerly known as Advanced DNS Protection. It addresses the critical nature of DNS infrastructure, where downtime can result in websites, email, and applications becoming unreachable for extended periods.

Infoblox DNS Infrastructure Protection FAQ

Common questions about Infoblox DNS Infrastructure Protection including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Infoblox DNS Infrastructure Protection is Protects DNS infrastructure from DDoS and DNS-based attacks developed by Infoblox. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with Attack Detection, DDOS, DNS Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →