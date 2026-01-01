Infoblox DNS Infrastructure Protection Description

Infoblox DNS Infrastructure Protection is a NIOS software add-on that protects DNS servers from DDoS and other DNS-based attacks. The product blocks both volumetric attacks such as DDoS and NXDOMAIN floods, as well as non-volumetric exploits including DNS hijacking and cache poisoning that target external and internal DNS servers. The solution uses Infoblox Threat Adapt intelligence to detect and block evolving DNS threats while allowing legitimate traffic to continue flowing. This intelligence combines independent research into cyberattack techniques with insights from anonymized DNS data across Infoblox's customer base. DNS Infrastructure Protection provides centralized visibility into DNS attack patterns in real time and historically. NetOps and SecOps teams can track threat sources and view attack points across distributed networks to accelerate mitigation efforts. The product operates as an add-on to Infoblox's NIOS platform and was formerly known as Advanced DNS Protection. It addresses the critical nature of DNS infrastructure, where downtime can result in websites, email, and applications becoming unreachable for extended periods.