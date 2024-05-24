NETSCOUT Arbor Managed DDoS Protection Services Description

NETSCOUT Arbor Managed DDoS Protection Services provides outsourced DDoS attack mitigation through a 24x7 Security Operations Center. The service includes day-to-day management of DDoS protection systems, tuning to industry best practices, and incident response handling. The service offers three deployment options: fully managed on-premises protection via Arbor Edge Defense (AED) for attacks up to 100 Gbps, cloud-based protection through Arbor Cloud with over 15 Tbps mitigation capacity across 16 worldwide scrubbing centers, and hybrid protection that integrates on-premises and cloud solutions with automated cloud signaling. The managed service includes expert implementation, provisioning, continuous monitoring, and maintenance of DDoS protection products. Post-incident services include comprehensive reports, postmortem analysis, consultation, and policy tuning. The service is backed by continuous threat intelligence and DDoS mitigation experts who handle daily attack mitigation. Organizations can outsource all or portions of their DDoS mitigation to optimize in-house staff resources while maintaining protection against multi-vector DDoS attacks.