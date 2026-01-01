Top picks: Abatis System, Airlock Digital v4.6, Airlock Digital Allowlisting Auditor — plus 45 more compared.Endpoint Security
Evaluating Airlock Digital Cyber Resilience alternatives comes down to matching Endpoint Security capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Airlock Digital Cyber Resilience is a commercial Endpoint Protection Platform tool developed by Airlock Digital. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Abatis System, Airlock Digital v4.6, Airlock Digital Allowlisting Auditor, Avira Antivirus Pro, and Absolute Ransomware Response. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Airlock Digital Cyber Resilience, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Kernel-level application whitelisting to block unauthorized code execution.
Shares 3 capabilities with Airlock Digital Cyber Resilience: Ransomware Prevention, Windows Security, Whitelist
Application allowlisting/blocklisting platform with per-user controls and SSO.
Shares 3 capabilities with Airlock Digital Cyber Resilience: Least Privilege, Policy, Whitelist
Free utility to audit app allowlist policies for weaknesses on Windows systems.
Shares 3 capabilities with Airlock Digital Cyber Resilience: Policy, Windows Security, Whitelist
Antivirus software for Windows and Mac with malware and ransomware protection
Monitors endpoint ransomware preparedness and expedites recovery efforts
Application control and privilege management for endpoint security
Antivirus software for Windows PCs providing malware protection and web security
AI-powered antivirus with fraud detection, dark web monitoring & ransomware protection
Kernel-level application whitelisting to block unauthorized code execution.
Application allowlisting/blocklisting platform with per-user controls and SSO.
Free utility to audit app allowlist policies for weaknesses on Windows systems.
Antivirus software for Windows and Mac with malware and ransomware protection
Monitors endpoint ransomware preparedness and expedites recovery efforts
Application control and privilege management for endpoint security
Antivirus software for Windows PCs providing malware protection and web security
AI-powered antivirus with fraud detection, dark web monitoring & ransomware protection
Antivirus software with AI-powered threat detection and dark web monitoring
Endpoint security suite with AV, EDR, firewall, ransomware protection for Windows/Android.
Application allowlisting security tool blocking unauthorized apps on endpoints.
Allowlisting-based endpoint protection for SMBs against malware & ransomware.
Consumer antivirus using allowlist/default-deny to block malware and ransomware.
AI-powered ransomware detection & response agent with pre-execution blocking.
Endpoint app control & memory protection to prevent malware execution on Windows.
Windows antivirus & endpoint protection with AI detection and cloud scanning.
Endpoint ransomware containment tool that stops encryption activity in real time.
Endpoint AI platform for software inventory, control, and safe AI adoption.
Endpoint protection platform using zero trust architecture and containment
A repository containing scripts and configuration files to help administrators implement Microsoft AppLocker for application whitelisting based on NSA security guidelines.
Application whitelisting solution that blocks unauthorized executables
Application allowlisting that blocks unauthorized software by default
Consumer antivirus & internet security suite for PCs, Macs, and mobiles.
AI-powered endpoint security with prevention-first approach and EDR capabilities
Endpoint protection platform for business and home users with antivirus.
Endpoint security solution for small businesses with ransomware protection
Endpoint protection platform for workstations, servers, and mobile devices
Cloud-based endpoint security platform for MSPs with EDR, MDR, and XDR
Endpoint protection for workstations with layered defense against malware
Deep learning-based malware prevention platform for endpoint protection
Real-time virtualization tech that contains unknown executables in containers
NGAV with 9 prevention layers for malware, ransomware & exploit protection
Endpoint resilience platform with self-healing apps and device recovery
Cloud-based endpoint security platform with EDR and optional MDR services
EPP consolidating 7 security technologies with AI-driven threat detection
Unified endpoint protection platform with EPP, EDR, and ESPM capabilities
Unified endpoint mgmt platform with RMM, EDR, AV, backup & patch mgmt
Centralized AV/AM management and deployment platform within Kaseya VSA RMM
Internet security software with antivirus, anti-ransomware, and privacy tools
Agentless endpoint mgmt platform for vulnerability detection & patch mgmt
Antivirus & anti-malware suite for PC, Mac, and Android.
German cybersecurity firm offering endpoint protection & data sanitization tools.
HIPS for workstations using behavior-based app control, sandboxing & DLP.
Deception-based endpoint agent preventing ransomware & malware pre-execution.
macOS EPP platform using Santa for binary allowlisting & endpoint control.
Consumer antivirus, VPN, and privacy protection suite for personal devices.
Cybersecurity company offering endpoint protection & antivirus solutions.
Consumer antivirus and PC security suite with ad blocking and privacy tools.
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Airlock Digital Cyber Resilience.
The most popular alternatives to Airlock Digital Cyber Resilience include Abatis System, Airlock Digital v4.6, Airlock Digital Allowlisting Auditor, Avira Antivirus Pro, and Absolute Ransomware Response. These Endpoint Protection Platform tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to Airlock Digital Cyber Resilience listed on CybersecTools, all within the Endpoint Protection Platform category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Airlock Digital Cyber Resilience is a commercial Endpoint Protection Platform tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Airlock Digital Cyber Resilience is a Endpoint Protection Platform tool within the broader Endpoint Security category. It is used by security professionals for endpoint protection platform capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.