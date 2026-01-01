Top picks: Airlock Digital Allowlisting Auditor, AppLocker Guidance, Airlock Digital Cyber Resilience — plus 45 more compared.Endpoint Security
Evaluating Airlock Digital v4.6 alternatives comes down to matching Endpoint Security capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Airlock Digital v4.6 is a commercial Endpoint Protection Platform tool developed by Airlock Digital. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Airlock Digital Allowlisting Auditor, AppLocker Guidance, Airlock Digital Cyber Resilience, NinjaOne Autonomous Patch Management, and Action1 Patch Management. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Airlock Digital v4.6, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Free utility to audit app allowlist policies for weaknesses on Windows systems.
Shares 4 capabilities with Airlock Digital v4.6: Applocker, Policy, Windows, Whitelist
A repository containing scripts and configuration files to help administrators implement Microsoft AppLocker for application whitelisting based on NSA security guidelines.
Shares 4 capabilities with Airlock Digital v4.6: Applocker, Policy, Windows, Whitelist
Application allowlisting/blocklisting platform enforcing deny-by-default on endpoints.
Shares 3 capabilities with Airlock Digital v4.6: Least Privilege, Policy, Whitelist
Automated patch management for Windows, macOS, Linux, and applications
Cloud-native patch management for Windows, macOS, and Linux endpoints
Cloud-based endpoint mgmt platform for patching, config, & software deployment
Kernel-level application whitelisting to block unauthorized code execution.
Multi-layered EPP/EDR for desktop & mobile with Anti-AI threat defense.
Free utility to audit app allowlist policies for weaknesses on Windows systems.
A repository containing scripts and configuration files to help administrators implement Microsoft AppLocker for application whitelisting based on NSA security guidelines.
Application allowlisting/blocklisting platform enforcing deny-by-default on endpoints.
Automated patch management for Windows, macOS, Linux, and applications
Cloud-native patch management for Windows, macOS, and Linux endpoints
Cloud-based endpoint mgmt platform for patching, config, & software deployment
Kernel-level application whitelisting to block unauthorized code execution.
Multi-layered EPP/EDR for desktop & mobile with Anti-AI threat defense.
Application allowlisting that blocks unauthorized software by default
Full disk encryption solution for laptops and desktops with SSO
Encrypted desktop security for Windows & Mac with antivirus integration.
Application allowlisting security tool blocking unauthorized apps on endpoints.
HIPS for workstations using behavior-based app control, sandboxing & DLP.
macOS EPP platform using Santa for binary allowlisting & endpoint control.
Endpoint app control & memory protection to prevent malware execution on Windows.
Endpoint ransomware containment tool that stops encryption activity in real time.
A cross-platform security application that functions as a laptop kill cord, automatically locking or shutting down your computer when physically separated from you via a USB connection.
Application whitelisting solution that blocks unauthorized executables
Antivirus software for malware detection and removal on Windows, Mac, and Linux
AI-powered distributed antivirus platform for Windows home & business users.
Managed Bitdefender GravityZone EPP deployment for small businesses.
Consumer antivirus using allowlist/default-deny to block malware and ransomware.
Endpoint AI platform for software inventory, control, and safe AI adoption.
Unified endpoint agent providing ZTNA, VPN, EPP, and fabric integration
Unified endpoint security platform integrating anti-malware, EDR, and mgmt tools
Cloud-based endpoint security platform for MSPs with EDR, MDR, and XDR
All-in-one security suite with antivirus, VPN, password mgmt & device optimization
Endpoint management solution for device controls, firewall policies, and encryption
Endpoint management solution with privilege & device control policy enforcement
Multi-platform security suite with antivirus, firewall, and data protection
Application control and privilege management for endpoint security
Unified endpoint mgmt platform with RMM, EDR, AV, backup & patch mgmt
Family protection suite with antivirus, VPN, identity monitoring & coverage
Endpoint I/O protection for IGEL OS against keyloggers, screen capture & deepfakes
Unified policy and configuration management for endpoint devices
Zero Trust endpoint protection platform with allowlisting and network control
Endpoint security suite with AV, EDR, firewall, ransomware protection for Windows/Android.
Zero Trust endpoint & server breach prevention via app isolation/containment.
Consumer security & productivity software suite with a partner revenue-share model.
Automated endpoint & vulnerability management platform for IT/SecOps.
Consumer antivirus and PC security suite with ad blocking and privacy tools.
Windows antivirus & endpoint protection with AI detection and cloud scanning.
Free antivirus software that scans and removes malware, viruses, and ransomware
Free antivirus for Windows PCs with real-time monitoring & ransomware blocking.
A collection of utilities for working with USB devices on Linux
Enhances Windows OS security through system modifications and settings adjustments.
A laser tripwire device that automatically hides windows, locks computers, or executes custom scripts when motion is detected within 120cm range.
A daemon for blocking USB keystroke injection devices on Linux systems
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Airlock Digital v4.6.
The most popular alternatives to Airlock Digital v4.6 include Airlock Digital Allowlisting Auditor, AppLocker Guidance, Airlock Digital Cyber Resilience, NinjaOne Autonomous Patch Management, and Action1 Patch Management. These Endpoint Protection Platform tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to Airlock Digital v4.6 listed on CybersecTools, all within the Endpoint Protection Platform category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Airlock Digital v4.6 is a commercial Endpoint Protection Platform tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Airlock Digital v4.6 is a Endpoint Protection Platform tool within the broader Endpoint Security category. It is used by security professionals for endpoint protection platform capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.